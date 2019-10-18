NiP brings back THREAT to be a strategic coach

Ninjas in Pyjamas signed former head coach Björn “THREAT” Pers as a strategic coach today.

THREAT was the mastermind behind NiP’s tactical gameplan from 2016 to 2018 before he left the team to pursue other opportunities outside of CS:GO. This time, he’ll be working alongside head coach Faruk Pita, who replaced THREAT in 2018.

Björn Pers on Twitter I’m happy to announce my return to the CS:GO scene! I will once again be joining my old mates in @nipgaming! Let’s do this! @f0rest @REZcsgo @PlopskiCSGO @Lekr0 @twist @pitaCSGO #GONINJAS

Although NiP weren’t the most dominant team back then, THREAT helped the Swedish squad win big tournaments like IEM Oakland in November 2016 and November 2017.

THREAT will work from a distance and initially won’t follow the team to tournaments. “I’m going to watch demos, provide them information about opponents and for the most part, I’m going to try to make new strategies,” THREAT said. “I’m not only talking about insane executes, with pixel-perfect smokes, I’m also going to try to invent new default systems, especially in the newer maps.”

This is good news for every NiP fan since the team seemingly lost part of their identity when THREAT stepped down in 2018. But he won’t work with the same roster because Patrik “f0rest” Lindberg and Fredrik “REZ” Sterner are the only players remaining from the lineup that won IEM Oakland in 2017.

NiP’s lineup doesn’t have a lot of firepower, but if THREAT shows the same skills he had in his first stint with the organization, this team could be able to tactically outplay some opponents.

NiP are one of the teams attending StarSeries i-League season eight, which starts Monday, Oct. 21.