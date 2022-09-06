Ninjas in Pyjamas signs all-women CS:GO team

Swedish esports organization Ninjas in Pyjamas has assembled a female CS:GO division with the signings of former Copenhagen Flames duo Tilde “⁠7licious⁠” Byström and Jennica “⁠jenkon⁠” Sjögren, and former GODSENT trio Thea “⁠pullox⁠” Evensen, Marita “⁠Minnie⁠” Siljan Sørensen, and Mayline-Joy “⁠ASTRA⁠” Champliaud.

The former GODSENT trio that joined NiP played at ESL Impact, the $500,000 CS:GO circuit for women. Pullox, Minnie, and ASTRA competed in the first ESL Impact season and almost reached the $123,000 LAN finals. They also competed in ESL Impact Valencia in July but fell short after losses to CLG Red and MIBR.

“I’m super proud to be a part of this lineup and I can assure you that with some time we will show the world what we can do,” 7licious said in a statement to NiP’s website. “NIP has always been close to my heart and to have the opportunity to play under such a legendary org is just a dream come true, but the job is not done yet.”

The Swedish organization seems to be as happy as the players it picked up. NiP CEO Hicham Chahine described the organization’s entrance into the ESL Impact circuit as a “monumental move.” “It is a step in the right direction, a way for us to showcase that greatness and talent has no bounds,” Chahine said.

The all-women NiP CS:GO team will debut at ESL Impact’s European division, which kicks off on Sept. 8. 7licious and crew will compete against seven other female squads for two spots at the LAN finals, which will be played in Jönköping, Sweden in November.