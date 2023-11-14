NiKo laughs off puppet master rumors amid potential G2 CS2 roster switch up

Does this mean there won't be any roster moves?

G2 Esports’ Counter-Strike 2 roster-shuffle rumors have been shrugged off by frontman Nikola “NiKo” Kovač, suggesting he wasn’t the one pulling the strings at all.

The Bosnian star denied recent rumors swirling around the European roster today on Twitter. NiKo seemed baffled that people believed he’d possessed “so much power in teams.”

The all-star rifler was rumored to be the catalyst of upcoming roster changes involving Justin “jks” Savage and Nemanja “nexa” Isaković. However, it seems these claims suggesting NiKo was the mastermind have been denied by the man himself.

It's pretty impressive how many people think that I have so much power in teams🥲 — NiKo (@G2NiKo) November 13, 2023

These rumors come shortly after NiKo’s rumored departure from G2 to the hyped Saudi-owned superteam in Falcons went south. According to reports the deal was all but inked; however, it was revealed NiKo wasn’t going anywhere and would stay with G2’s international lineup.

Jks’ position on the G2 roster came into question upon NiKo’s decision to stay, with reports claiming former IGL nexa would be returning to take his place. So far, none of these moves have come to fruition, and with a little under a month until G2 play next, there’s little time for the roster to be confirmed.

NiKo also hasn’t outwardly denied whether these moves would occur, so there’s still a chance we could see a roster shakeup in G2. This would be the end of a multi-tournament winning roster, with IEM Cologne 2023 and IEM Katowice 2023 trophies in their cabinets alongside stints as the top Counter-Strike team in the world.

The rumored jks roster change has been seen as a mistake by fans and analysts alike, with members of the latter calling it the “worst move of all time.” The Australian’s departure would be the end of a year-long stint with G2, with multiple top-placings at prestige tournaments.

Currently, G2 will be fielding the same roster at BLAST Premier World Final 2023 in a month’s time. Whether there are any team-shattering changes is yet to be revealed.