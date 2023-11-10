CS2 community suspects ‘something’s up’ with G2 benching jks

It’s impressive how fast you can go from the people’s champion to a martyr. G2 got all the love for keeping NiKo on its roster just a few days ago, but now the CS2 community has shifted its opinion 180 degrees after news broke out that G2 has benched jks.

You don’t just commit a weird roster move without turning into the CS2 community’s main talking point. There was no way G2’s reported decision to bench jks would go unnoticed, especially coming off the back of the NiKo saga. Unfortunately for G2, the opinion consensus is leaning toward something being really off with this sudden benching.

Launders straight up rejects the notion that jks’ benching could be a result of a genuine attempt to improve G2’s roster, simply stating “nah, something’s up” on Nov. 9. Something definitely seems to be up if SPUNJ’s reaction is anything to go by. The Australian caster refused to share his thoughts on the matter, tweeting out that he’s “in big trouble” if he speaks up.

SPUNJ is as close to the Australian CS2 scene as anyone, which adds significant weight to his words regarding his countryman jks’ benching. Of course, it may be a simple case of disappointment that his mate is getting the boot from a successful team, but it definitely comes off as SPUNJ knowing more about the matter without being able to disclose it.

Even Falcons, the organization that tried to poach G2’s superstar rifler NiKo, chimed in with a meme taunt. Falcons implied G2 doesn’t have the money to keep all of its current players, which is one of the suspected reasons for jks finding himself on the bench. To its social media team’s credit, G2’s response was equally hilarious.

Pimp played a balancing act amid the rampant discussions surrounding the benching. The former CS:GO pro called for the community to reserve its judgment because “we know nothing, so let’s not pretend we do.” Pimp was mainly concerned over people accusing NiKo of somehow being behind jks getting benched, suspicions fed by the report that nexa, former teammate and friend of NiKo’s, is G2’s preferred candidate to take jks’ spot.

As much as it seems obvious that something’s up, as launders put it, Pimp’s approach to the news is the most sensible until more is known about the whole situation. It could be cost saving by G2, it could be NiKo demanding changes in exchange for staying, or it could be a 200 IQ roster move by the organization that none of us can understand. It could really be anything, so unless we actually know what’s up, we can only wait and see how this all plays out.