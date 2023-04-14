NiKo lashes out at tier-2 CS:GO players after G2 qualify for Paris Major

NiKo, one of the best CS:GO players in the world, ranted today on Twitter about all the comments being made during the BLAST Paris Major Europe RMR A and B tournaments after some tier-one teams were outplayed by tier-two squads throughout the event.

For part of the fan base and even players, tier-two teams have to grind more and, in the end, it’s uncertain if they’ll play in bigger tournaments because of how the biggest operators run closed circuits. As a player who has been a part of tier-two and below in the past, NiKo doesn’t agree that lesser-ranked teams are in need of more opportunities.

“I like how some people are saying that we are PRIVILIGED and LUCKY to be part of all tier-one events, and that tier-two and three teams have to grind so hard to get there,” NiKo said. “You motherfuckers don’t even know what the real GRIND is, I have been grinding whole my life to get where I am today. I have been grinding when there were no online qualifiers every second week, no tier-two events to prove yourself anywhere, and no FACEIT whatsoever. Nowadays there are so many opportunities to prove yourself, so many different platforms, qualifiers, and tier-two events DAILY. And you still cry [about] how hard it is to get in [a] tier-one event.”

There is an argument at the end of CS:GO’s life cycle that tier-two teams only don’t beat tier-one squads more often because they don’t play in the bigger events. ESL Pro League and BLAST Premier, for example, are two circuits filled with organizations that had enough money to pay for a spot in the league, while tier-two organizations have to fight each other for some spots via qualifiers. The Major, on the other hand, is an entire open circuit, which has way more room for upsets.

During the RMR, we saw tier-two teams that didn’t play against the best in tournaments like IEM Katowice, BLAST Premier Spring Groups, and ESL Pro League season 17 because they didn’t qualify like Bad News Eagles, Monte, and 9INE have impressive campaigns on their road to the Paris Major. Bad News Eagles and 9INE will be Legends at the $1.25 million tournament, while tier-one teams like FaZe Clan and Cloud9 are fighting for one spot in the last-chance qualifier and other powerful organizations such as Astralis and Virtus Pro are completely out of contention after a weak performance in the RMR.

Despite the recent results, NiKo and other older pros who hustled in the tier-two and three scene years ago feel that they deserve the guaranteed spots in tier-one tournaments after all their grind. Players like MOUZ’s in-game leader Christopher “dexter” Nong and Vitality’s captain Dan “apEX” Madesclaire backed up NiKo’s tweet.

It’s unlikely that the dynamic of Counter-Strike’s circuit will change anytime soon because organizations and the tournament organizers make money from the franchised circuits, but as long as Valve keeps the CS2 Majors as they currently are, almost every team in the world will have the opportunity to compete on the big stage.