Newly-founded TITANS CS:GO team puts 4 members up for sale after just 2 months

Could the revamp of the roster be on the horizon?

The reconstruction of TITANS’ CS:GO squad is on the horizon a mere two months after the organization and the roster were founded.

The org announced today that it has put three of its CS:GO players and a coach on the market, and is ready to take offers for them. The individuals that are up for grabs are suNny, oskar, supra, and the head coach lmbt.

Therefore, only two Danes, MSL and Nodios, are left on TITANS. Their futures remain uncertain.

No exact reasons behind this decision were shared. Still, TITANS haven’t achieved any notable results since they were formed on Aug. 1. The squad participated in the open qualifier for the European RMRs for the IEM CS:GO Rio Major 2022 but failed in the round of 64.

Afterward, the roster took part in some B-tier tournaments like ESEA Season 42 and Tipsport Cup Prague 2022 but failed to get into the top four in both of them. The team also participated in numerous online qualifiers, like for ESL Challenger Rotterdam 2022, but couldn’t advance as well.

Most of the players put on sale are notable names in the CS:GO scene, so finding a new home for themselves should just be a matter of time. SuNny was a member of notable ENCE, MOUZ, and PENTA lineups, with whom he won ESL One: New York 2018, for example. Oskar also played under MOUZ’s banner.

Lmbt was a coach of strong CIS lineups in the past, like forZe, AVANGAR, and HellRaisers. Supra is the one with less experience, even though he represented Nordavind and GORILLAZ in the past and has been an active CS:GO pro since early 2019.