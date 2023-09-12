New CS2 bug causes a rip in the multiverse as maps collide

Who gave Doctor Strange control over Counter-Strike’s reality? CS2 maps have been loading together as players join their CS2 matchmaking games this week, leaving large sections of maps covered by elements of others, making holding a bombsite incredibly difficult.

Players have encountered Nuke’s whole outside area enveloping entire bombsites of maps like Mirage. While these map chunks can’t stop you from moving through them, they still visually block off integral chokepoints.

This means the opposition can run through these areas without being seen until it’s too late. Pipes, silos, and stairs stretch across the map, but not the map it’s meant to be, as shown in a clip posted to Reddit on Sept. 11.

Unfortunately for CS2 players, this bug isn’t a one-off. Players across the globe are experiencing this issue, and it’s happening on multiple maps.

Players attempting to rescue hostages in Office have seen the desert sands of Anubis encompassing every room as they battle it out in the hallways. Not only do maps combine, but other walls are completely disappearing, giving gamers a free wallhack in the process. Unless Valve steps in to fix the issue, we’ll likely see it popping up more.

Currently, there seems to be no clear fix. So it looks like you might have to play the match out and hope your opponents see the bug too.

However, glitches like this are to be expected.

CS2 is still in its beta form. Less than a week ago, players reported visual bugs where the entire floor burst into flames mid-game, making for a fun but annoying game of “The Floor is Lava.”

Valve has been quick to fix most issues. The CS2 developers have released multiple patches since the invite wave at the beginning of September, and with all these new bugs appearing almost weekly, there will be more updates to come.

