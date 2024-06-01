Donk, a CS2 player, sits and plays with his Team Spirit teammates at IEM Katowice 2024.
Photo by Helena Kristiansson via ESL
Category:
Counter-Strike

“Never for sale,” says CS2 scout about superstar player before quoting $5 million price tag

Never say never, though.
Image of Luci Kelemen
Luci Kelemen
|
Published: Jun 1, 2024 02:46 pm

In a wide-ranging interview with Erik Shokov, Team Spirit scout Alexey “OverDrive” Birukov has quoted an eye-popping number about what it would take to pry their young Counter-Strike superstar from their cold, ghostly hands, before hastily adding that, of course, he wouldn’t want to go anywhere anyway.

We have all run out of superlatives long ago about the skill and quality on display of donk, the 17-year-old Russian phenom who took tier 1 CS by storm in 2024. The youngster put up a 1.70 rating at IEM Katowice and became the youngest-ever player to be named an HLTV MVP at the tournament. This was sandwiched between two other MVP awards at BetBoom Dacha Dubai  2023 and BetBoom Dacha Belgrade 2024.

But of course, it’s not just the awards and the stats, but the way donk makes it all work—the in-your-face style on and off the server alike, running and gunning in incredible fashion that makes seasoned pros look like hapless amateurs at times.

With Team Spirit’s strong showings of late, it’s no surprise that top teams continue to circle around the squad—and while donk himself has also already stated that he has no intention of moving on, the organization’s seasoned scout has engaged in a bit of a hypothetical in this Russian-speaking interview:

Per a Reddit translation and an insider account’s approximation on X, formerly Twitter, OverDrive reiterated that donk has no desire to depart on account of the team environment and camaraderie, but if a deal was to be made, a mere million dollars wouldn’t suffice. Five million sure is a lot—to compare, G2 supposedly signed m0NESY for $600,000 at the age of 16 back in October 2021. But hey, if that’s the price to get donking, would anyone really bat an eye?

Author
Luci Kelemen
Weekend editor at Dot Esports. Telling tales of gaming since 2015. Black-belt time-waster when it comes to strategy games and Counter-Strike. Previously featured on PC Gamer, Fanbyte, and more, Occasional chess tournament attendant and even more occasional winner.