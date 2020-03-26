Nevada grants approval for esports betting on ESL Pro League

With no sports to wagers on, it appears betters will have something else to turn to.

Nevada granted approval for betting on CS:GO’s ESL Pro League Season 11: North America yesterday, according to the Nevada Gaming Control Board. The state approved three different wager types for the esports league, including head to head, winner of each match, and overall season winner.

Licensed bookmakers can post and accept wagers on the ESL Pro League if they follow specific conditions, such as notifying the Enforcement Division of bet terms via email, ceasing the acceptance of wagers before the start of each match, and setting the odds of the bet “at the discretion of the book.”

Since many pro sports leagues, such as the NBA and MLB, have been suspended or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, it only made sense for bookmakers to turn to esports. Since many public esports events have been relegated to an online format, ESL Pro League included, they can still go on without the roar of the crowd.

This decision may also open up betting for other esports events, including League of Legends and Overwatch.

The first of the eligible matches kicked off today between 100 Thieves and Swole Patrol. 100 Thieves hold a sizable lead after the first half, ahead 11-4.

CS:GO fans, and betters, can watch the competition live on Twitch and YouTube.