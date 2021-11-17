Na’Vi reportedly open to offers for young CS:GO star m0NESY

Natus Vincere is considering selling the 16-year-old talent Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov at the end of the year with multiple organizations willing to acquire his services, according to a joint report by Dexerto and 1pv.fr.

The Russian AWPer has been a part of Na’Vi’s academy setup since January 2020, when he was just 14 years old. He had good showings last year but truly became a player to watch in 2021, averaging a 1.36 rating with Na’Vi Junior, according to HLTV’s statistics. M0NESY most recently played in the WePlay Academy League season two finals, where he helped lead his teammates to a runner-up placing while finishing as the second-highest-rated player of the event.

Even though m0NESY has shown undeniable promise over the past two years, it’s highly unlikely that he gets a chance to join the org’s main squad in the coming months since Na’Vi are the best CS:GO team in the world right now after winning the PGL Stockholm Major and Intel Grand Slam season three. The team’s shining star, Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev, said in an appearance on HLTV’s podcast this week that the organization should loan m0NESY for one year so he gets more experience against better teams and improves his English.

A loan is a possibility but isn’t the first option on the table, according to Dexerto and 1pv.fr. It’s unclear if m0NESY could play in CS:GO Majors for a team on loan if s1mple and crew are also attending the event since it could be judged as a conflict of interest. And not a lot of organizations are interested in having a player for just one year.