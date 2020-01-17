MSL signs with North again after more than a year away

Mathias “MSL” Lauridsen hasn’t been officially announced by North, but the in-game leader’s name appears in North’s newest jersey reveal video.

It’s still unknown who MSL will be replacing in North. Nicklas Gade took over the in-game leadership in October when Valdemar “valde” Bjørn was benched. The most obvious choice would be to replace Jakob “JUGi” Hansen, the main sniper of the team.

JUGi never really flourished in North, and MSL has shown in the past that he’s more than capable of playing with the AWP. MSL isn’t flashy, but he gets his kills and is a great support player.

North on Twitter DawnofNorth jersey x Capgemini x Massive Surprise Later in the video https://t.co/6qJEYPtxfw

MSL has been inactive since October 2019, when OpTic Gaming disbanded. He led that squad to win DreamHack Open Summer in June 2019, beating Team Ancient in the grand finals.

If MSL returns to North, this will be his second stint with the Danish organization. He was the in-game leader of the Dignitas squad that helped to create North in January 2017. MSL helped North to win several DreamHack tournaments, but the most important was at DreamHack Masters Stockholm in September 2018, when North outplayed Astralis, the best team in the world, in the grand finals. MSL was elected the MVP.

MSL was kicked from North in the same month as the team failed to play at the same level at the FACEIT London Major, which was played right after DreamHack Masters Stockholm.

After today’s video, North likely won’t take long to announce who’s getting benched. The team is scheduled to play at DreamHack Open Leipzig next week.