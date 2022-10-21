Movistar Riders replaces DeathZz with sausol on CS:GO team

Will the new rifler be able to help put Movistar Riders back on the right track?

Movistar Riders has made its second roster change in 2022 with the acquisition of Partizan rifler Pere “⁠sausol⁠” Solsona to take the place of Raúl “⁠DeathZz⁠” Jordán in the active lineup today, confirming Fraglider’s report.

The release of DeathZz and the addition of sausol, though, is the first change after Movistar Riders didn’t even qualify for the Europe Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournament for the IEM Rio Major and lost all of their five matches at ESL Pro League season 16 following the summer player break. DeathZz averaged a 0.95 rating this year, according to HLTV, and was the team’s second-lowest-rated player, while sausol has averaged a 1.05 in 2022 thus far, according to HLTV.

“I’m very happy to be a part of Movistar Riders,” sausol said on Twitter. “I’m eager to start training and get good results.”

Before joining Partizan in 2022, sausol most notably played for MAD Lions’ international team in 2021. The 22-year-old now returns to an all-Spanish roster after spending the past months of his career on English-speaking teams.

Movistar Riders hopes that the arrival of sausol will help the team get out of the slump they’ve been in since the departure of star AWPer Alvaro “⁠SunPayus⁠” Garcia to ENCE in August. The team’s new dedicated sniper Antonio Martinez has shown potential since he joined that same month, but the results have not been great.

The debut of sausol against a well-known team will take place in the upcoming days against the winner of SAW vs. Endpoint at the Elisa Invitational Fall quarterfinals. The winner and runner-up of the tournament will get to play in the $200,000 Elisa Masters Espoo in November, following the conclusion of the IEM Rio Major.