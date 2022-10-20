Movistar Riders reportedly swapping DeathZz for sausol in CS:GO lineup

Movistar Riders is set to replace one of its current Spanish CS:GO riflers Raúl “DeathZz” Jordán with another Spanish rifler in the form of Pere “sausol” Solsona, according to a report by Fraglider.

Fraglider’s report comes after the president and co-founder of Partizan Esports, sausol’s current team, said on Twitter yesterday that Partizan is in the process of selling one of its CS:GO players to a top 30 team in HLTV’s world rankings.

Movistar Riders are currently the 23rd best team in the world, according to HLTV, and had subpar results after the star Alvaro “SunPayus” Garcia joined ENCE in the player break. The Spanish organization signed the young dedicated sniper Antonio Martinez to replace SunPayus and saw the team fail to qualify for the IEM Rio Major Europe Regional Major Ranking (RMR) via the open qualifiers and go through a rough 0-5 campaign in ESL Pro League season 16’s group stage.

Sausol has been a part of Partizan since August 2022, having previously played for teams like MAD Lions and Coalesce. The 22-year-old averaged a 1.05 rating in 36 maps played for Partizan during this period, according to HLTV. Movistar Riders has also considered signing the Romanian player Adam “adamS” Marian but ultimately opted to go for sausol, according to Fraglider.

Should the acquisition of sausol come to fruition and DeathZz leave the active lineup of Movistar Riders, the latter would part ways with the Spanish team after 14 months. The 26-year-old also played for Movistar Riders between 2019 and 2020, but it was in this current stint that he helped them to reach higher heights like winning ESL Challenger Valencia in July 2022 and reaching the semifinals of IEM Cologne in July too.