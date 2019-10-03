Mousesports take down Grayhound to qualify for DreamHack Masters Malmö quarterfinals

Mousesports beat Grayhound 2-1 today to earn a spot in the DreamHack Masters Malmö quarterfinals.

Finn “karrigan” Andersen and crew dominated the first and third maps of the series, setting up a playoff showdown with Vitality.

mousesports on Twitter PLAYOFFS! 🔥 A barking dog never bites: 2-1 over Grayhound and straight into the quarterfinals at #DHMasters Malmö! GGWP @grayhoundgaming, until next time. 😘 #ReadyWillingAble #PlayFaster #TeamRazer https://t.co/FKSeqOZ5eb

Mousesports picked Dust II and they demolished Grayhound on it. Mousesports won 13 rounds on their T-side and quick finished Grayhound in the second half, winning three in a row. Özgür “woxic” Eker and David “frozen” Čerňanský combined for 39 kills. Woxic was a beast with pistols, killing four in the first pistol round and three in the second.

Mousesports were leading Inferno at the start but then Grayhound won almost 14 rounds in a row, combining the end of the first half and beginning of the second. The Australians won it 16-11 and Simon “Sico” Williams had 30 frags.

Mousesports could’ve won 10 consecutive rounds on Mirage if Grayhound didn’t successfully retake the bombsite in round six. The Australians once again suffered against mousesports’ T-side that looked on point today. Woxic once again led the troops with 23 kills and Mousesports defeated Grayhound 16-5.

Woxic’s aim will have to be sharp tomorrow if mousesports want to stop Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut. The two AWPers have an aggressive playstyle and it should be fun to watch them battle each other.

Grayhound, on the other hand, had one of the best tournaments to date. The Australians upset Evil Geniuses in the opening round and eliminated Team Liquid today, who are still ranked as the best team in the world. We’ll see if they can keep this level up in their next tournament appearances.

Mousesports will play against Vitality tomorrow at 12:50pm CT.