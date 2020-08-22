Mousesports reportedly benches woxic

Mousesports has benched woxic, one of its star CS:GO players, according to a report by French website 1pv.fr.

The decision reportedly followed mousesports’ elimination from ESL One Cologne Europe, the first big tournament after the player break. Although woxic is one of mousesports’ best players, the AWPer reportedly has “various problems concerning his attitude,” according to 1pv.fr’s report.

1pv.fr’s sources report that the veteran chrisJ will take over the AWPer role and mousesports will bring Aurimas “⁠Bymas⁠” Pipiras from the bench to be its fifth player. The organization signed Bymas earlier this month as a “development player” and the official sixth player on the roster.

Bymas played for two months under FaZe Clan in the first half of the CS:GO season, but struggled individually and ended his stint with an average rating of 0.93, according to HLTV’s statistics. Bymas caught the attention of some pros after he won the FACEIT Pro League (FPL) Europe in October 2019, a third-party matchmaking platform for pros and streamers, which earned him a chance to temporarily replace olofmeister in FaZe.

If the move is confirmed, this will be mousesports’ first roster change in nearly a year and a half. The international team revamped its roster with karrigan, frozen, and woxic in early 2019 and became one of the best teams in the world at the of the year as they won three tournaments in row between November and December, including the ESL Pro League season 10 finals.

Mousesports are one of the European teams confirmed at ESL Pro League season 12, which will kick off on Sept. 1.