Moche XL casters hilariously missed an entire round of FURIA’s CS:GO match

Kieran Cullinan and Teo Siard, the duo casting FURIA vs. GamerLegion at Moche XL yesterday, missed an entire round of the series.



The production team was showing the crowd when the round started and a lot of quick frags happened. Since the camera wasn’t showing the game, the casters missed it while analyzing FURIA’s gameplan.



Rinaldo “ableJ” Moda was the only player alive on FURIA when the casters realized the round was almost over. Cullinan even said “we missed the entire round somehow” and Siard didn’t have any words to describe the miscommunication between them and the production crew. It’s such an uncharacteristic error that we might never see again.



And the round itself was crucial because FURIA spent almost all of their money buying guns and had their economy reset after the loss. GamerLegion eventually won the map 16-12 and moved on to the grand finals against all odds with a 2-0 win against FURIA, a top five team in the world, according to HLTV’s rankings.



Windigo and GamerLegion played in the grand finals, but Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom’s team couldn’t pull off another upset. Windigo easily took the series with a 16-3 win on Train and 16-8 on Dust II. Windigo’s Valentin “poizon” Vasilev was the best player on the server and finished the grand finals with an outstanding 1.82 rating.



Windigo gained $40,000 for the win and GamerLegion had to settle for earning $20,000 after coming in second place.



Cullinan and Siard are relative newcomers to the casting scene and this hilarious clip might boost their appearances in upcoming events.

