MIBR reportedly replaces yeL and shz with WOOD7 and Turtlee

The Brazilian team is making changes after failing to qualify for the PGL Stockholm Major.

MIBR has signed Adriano “WOOD7” Cerato and Matheus “Tuurtle” Anhaia to replace, at least temporarily, captain Gustavo “yeL” Knittel and rifler Bruno “shz” Martinelli, according to a report by Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte.

The roster change comes after MIBR failed to qualify for the PGL Stockholm Major once they were eliminated by Sharks in the IEM Fall South America Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournament. Tuurtle and WOOD7, on the other hand, helped Bravos defeat Sharks in the grand finals of the CS:GO tournament. Globo Esporte’s report says MIBR will announce it soon and that the new players will go through a trial period.

These trials will reportedly take place in Europe since MIBR are about to travel there, according to the team’s strategic coach Renato “nak” Nakano. If the move is confirmed, WOOD7 and Tuurtle are about to face a baptism of fire at BLAST Premier Fall Showdown, where MIBR will face Complexity in the opening round and the loser will be eliminated.

While WOOD7 has no experience playing overseas, Tuurtle was a part of the DETONA Gaming squad that competed in two ESL Pro League tournaments in 2019. They’ve been playing for Bravos since last year and helped them win the CBCS Elite League season two, one of the most prestigious tournaments in Brazil, in August.

Shz and yeL had been playing for MIBR since January 2021 when the organization acquired the BOOM Esports roster. Depending on how the trials go, it’s possible that they could return to the official lineup in the future.