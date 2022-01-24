Lucky’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS:GO

Astralis is one of the most storied organizations in CS:GO. It dominated the scene throughout 2018-2019 and in the second part of 2020.

But Astralis went on a downward spiral in 2021, failing to win any events throughout the year. To improve the squad, the team added Philip “Lucky” Ewald to the roster.

Being only 19 years old, the task certainly isn’t easy for Lucky, especially since he’s there to fill the void left by one of the CS:GO legends, Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz. Still, the young player remains as one of the most promising prospects of the Danish scene, and this year he’ll try to prove all the pundits wrong.

Here’s Lucky’s full list of video, mouse, crosshair, and viewmodel settings.

Video Settings

Monitor Settings

Resolution 1920×1080 Texture Quality 16:9 HZ 240 BENQ XL2546

Mouse Settings

DPI 1600 Sensitivity 0.70 eDPI 1120 Raw Input On Hz 1000 Zoom Sensitivity 0.90 Windows Sensitivity 6 Mouse Acceleration Off SteelSeries Rival 300

Color Mode Computer Monitor Brightness 100 percent Display Mode Fullscreen Global Shadow Quality Low Model/Texture Detail Low Texture Streaming Disabled Effect Detail Low Shadow Detail Low Boost Player Contrast Enabled Multicore Rendering Enabled Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode 4x MSAA FXAA Anti-Aliasing Disabled Texture Filtering Mode Anisotropic 4x Wait for Vertical Sync Disabled Motion Blur Disabled Triple-Monitor Mode Disabled Use Uber Shaders Enabled Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

Crosshair Settings

Copy and paste the following text into your console and press enter to activate Lucky’s crosshair settings. Here’s how to open the console in CS:GO.

cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1; cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 1; cl_crosshaircolor_b 0; cl_crosshaircolor_g 0; cl_crosshaircolor_r 255; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -2; cl_crosshairgap_useweaponvalue 0; cl_crosshairsize 1; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 1;

Viewmodel

viewmodel_fov 60; viewmodel_offset_x 1; viewmodel_offset_y 1; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 1; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 1.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.75; viewmodel_recoil 1; cl_righthand 1;

CL_BOB

cl_bob_lower_amt 21; cl_bobamt_lat 0.33; cl_bobamt_vert 0.14; cl_bobcycle 0.98;

Launch Options