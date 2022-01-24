Lucky’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS:GO

Astralis is one of the most storied organizations in CS:GO. It dominated the scene throughout 2018-2019 and in the second part of 2020.
But Astralis went on a downward spiral in 2021, failing to win any events throughout the year. To improve the squad, the team added Philip “Lucky” Ewald to the roster.
Being only 19 years old, the task certainly isn’t easy for Lucky, especially since he’s there to fill the void left by one of the CS:GO legends, Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz. Still, the young player remains as one of the most promising prospects of the Danish scene, and this year he’ll try to prove all the pundits wrong.
Here’s Lucky’s full list of video, mouse, crosshair, and viewmodel settings.
Video Settings
Monitor Settings
Mouse Settings
Crosshair Settings
Copy and paste the following text into your console and press enter to activate Lucky’s crosshair settings. Here’s how to open the console in CS:GO.
- cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1; cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 1; cl_crosshaircolor_b 0; cl_crosshaircolor_g 0; cl_crosshaircolor_r 255; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -2; cl_crosshairgap_useweaponvalue 0; cl_crosshairsize 1; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 1;
Viewmodel
- viewmodel_fov 60; viewmodel_offset_x 1; viewmodel_offset_y 1; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 1; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 1.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.75; viewmodel_recoil 1; cl_righthand 1;
CL_BOB
- cl_bob_lower_amt 21; cl_bobamt_lat 0.33; cl_bobamt_vert 0.14; cl_bobcycle 0.98;
Launch Options
- -console -freq 240 -tickrate 128