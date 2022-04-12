Looking For Org to compete at Asia RMR instead of Lynn Vision

PGL has unveiled the list of teams who will play in the Asia RMR. But in place of Lynn Vision, who triumphed in the Middle East qualifier, the Australian squad Looking For Org will compete.

The Australian side comes in as a last-minute replacement for Lynn Vision, who are unable to compete in the Asia RMR event due to visa issues, according to HLTV.

The organizers contacted NASR and Divine Vendetta, the second and third-place teams at the tournament, respectively, but they encountered the same problems as Lynn Vision and are also unable to attend the event in Bucharest, Romania, on April 15. Looking For Org, who placed fourth in the qualifier, will attend instead.

The Australian squad will face three other teams at the Asia RMR, where two Contender spots at the PGL Antwerp Major will be up for grabs. The potential teams Looking For Org will play against are Australian rivals Renegades, as well as TYLOO and IHC Esports. The qualifier will begin on April 15, feature a double-elimination bracket, and conclude a day later.

The Belgian Major itself is scheduled to start on May 9.

This won’t be the first time Looking For Org will be competing in Europe. The squad participated in ESL Pro League season 15, which ended last weekend. Sterling and his teammates failed to win any series, though, placing last in Group A. The tournament was won by FaZe Clan, who defeated ENCE in the finals.