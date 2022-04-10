FaZe continue championship run by winning ESL Pro League Season 15 over ENCE

After a firm showing during the ESL Pro League Season 15 final, FaZe Clan have extended their trophy streak by beating ENCE with a 3-1 score today.

This is the second important CS:GO tournament in a row in which FaZe triumphs. A little over a month ago, the international squad claimed their first trophy this year by winning IEM Katowice 2022. And while this time they faced a team that could be called a dark horse of the event, ENCE still displayed an admirable performance and made FaZe sweat.

The series began with a surprising map, Vertigo. It was left open after the banning phase by FaZe, who haven’t played at all during the previous three months, according to HLTV. This didn’t stop them, however, from convincingly taking the lead in the series with a 16-11 score, which was mostly thanks to cohesive gameplay. Although it’s worth pointing to rain, who stood out among his teammates with a 27/17 K/D ratio, the best on the server on map one.

ENCE matched FaZe’s aggression and provided fans with an incredible showing on the second map, Overpass, which was picked by karrigan’s men. After a comfortable counter-terrorist side, FaZe caught up and led to the only overtime in the series. There, ENCE’s hades, who won numerous clutches on Overpass, did so again, which helped his team even up the score in the series with a 19-17 victory.

Still, experience and the ability to play under pressure were pivotal for FaZe later on. On Mirage, the series’ third map, hades and his teammates ended the first half with a convenient 7-8 result on the terrorist side. Unfortunately for them, they couldn’t answer karrigan on point calls in the second half, grabbing only two rounds before FaZe closed the map and once again took the lead in the series.

On Dust2, the grand final’s fourth and last map, the story was similar to Mirage. ENCE kept up in the first half, but they were short on fuel and ideas on how to overcome FaZe’s stellar defense after the halftime, which resulted in Robban’s players securing the EPL trophy.

FaZe have won another important tournament in the CS:GO ecosystem, marking another consecutive victory for the squad. At the same time, the international team came one step closer to winning the Intel Grand Slam Season Four. The squad is just two S-tier events organized by ESL short of grabbing the $1,000,000 for themselves. FaZe have also secured their appearance in the BLAST Premier World Final 2022.

On the bright side for ENCE, their representative, Spinx, has been awarded the MVP trophy of the ESL Pro League Season 15.

Both teams will have a couple of days to rest before they return to action during the RMR events for the PGL Antwerp Major, which in Europe begin on April 17.