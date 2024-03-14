Category:
Leaked CS2 Major stickers show Valve got the reigning champ’s logo wrong

Something's off.
Image of Scott Robertson
Scott Robertson
|
Published: Mar 14, 2024 11:36 am
Team Vitality at the BLAST Paris Major RMR
Photo by Michael Konkol via BLAST

The stickers for the first Counter-Strike 2 Major have been discovered in the game files before they even went on sale. Unfortunately for the reigning Major champions, Valve inadvertently used an older version of their logo.

The Team Vitality stickers that have leaked are using an older version of the logo that the French organization originally debuted when it was founded in 2018. The older version used for the PGL Copenhagen stickers still has the white wings and the golden crest and no spacing between the shapes.

X post from Team Vitality about their old logo being used for the PGL Copenhagen CS2 major stickers.
Sacrebleu. Screenshot from @TeamVitality on X.

After the organization’s launch, Vitality slightly tweaked its logo twice prior to 2023, first by thickening the outlines and using a slightly different shade of gold in 2020 and then swapping out the gold for a brighter yellow in 2021. However, at the start of 2023, they shifted to their newest logo, which uses a single color and features spacing between the shapes.

It’s ironic that Team Vitality stickers are the ones that are messed up, given that Vitality famously claimed the final CS:GO Major trophy at BLAST Paris in 2023. While to the untrained eye, it may seem like the differences are minor but the branding and marketing team at Vitality can’t be too thrilled about the mixup.

Thankfully for Vitality and its fans, there is time for a fix to be implemented, as the stickers are not live in the store yet, and there are a few days before the PGL Copenhagen Major starts. For all teams at the Major, stickers are such a monumental aspect of making the Major, as in recent years, some teams have made more from sticker sales than from the event’s actual prize pool.

Like in previous years, CS2 players will be able to pick up team and player autograph stickers in four different variants: standard, Glitter, Holo, and Gold.

Related Content
Read Article Best picks for PGL Copenhagen CS2 Major Pick’Em Challenge
ENCE posing for a picture at IEM Katowice 2024.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Best picks for PGL Copenhagen CS2 Major Pick’Em Challenge
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Mar 14, 2024
Read Article Your guide to the PGL Copenhagen Major Pick’Em: Selections, how to play, and more
A screenshot of a coin on a warehouse background in CS2.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Your guide to the PGL Copenhagen Major Pick’Em: Selections, how to play, and more
Nicholas Taifalos and others Nicholas Taifalos and others Mar 14, 2024
Read Article Vitality superstar ZywOo pens new contract with CS2 team
ZywOo of Vitality at the BLAST Paris Major.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Vitality superstar ZywOo pens new contract with CS2 team
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Mar 12, 2024
