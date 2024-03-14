Leaked CS2 Major stickers show Valve got the reigning champ’s logo wrong

The stickers for the first Counter-Strike 2 Major have been discovered in the game files before they even went on sale. Unfortunately for the reigning Major champions, Valve inadvertently used an older version of their logo.

The Team Vitality stickers that have leaked are using an older version of the logo that the French organization originally debuted when it was founded in 2018. The older version used for the PGL Copenhagen stickers still has the white wings and the golden crest and no spacing between the shapes.

Sacrebleu. Screenshot from @TeamVitality on X.

After the organization’s launch, Vitality slightly tweaked its logo twice prior to 2023, first by thickening the outlines and using a slightly different shade of gold in 2020 and then swapping out the gold for a brighter yellow in 2021. However, at the start of 2023, they shifted to their newest logo, which uses a single color and features spacing between the shapes.

It’s ironic that Team Vitality stickers are the ones that are messed up, given that Vitality famously claimed the final CS:GO Major trophy at BLAST Paris in 2023. While to the untrained eye, it may seem like the differences are minor but the branding and marketing team at Vitality can’t be too thrilled about the mixup.

Thankfully for Vitality and its fans, there is time for a fix to be implemented, as the stickers are not live in the store yet, and there are a few days before the PGL Copenhagen Major starts. For all teams at the Major, stickers are such a monumental aspect of making the Major, as in recent years, some teams have made more from sticker sales than from the event’s actual prize pool.

Like in previous years, CS2 players will be able to pick up team and player autograph stickers in four different variants: standard, Glitter, Holo, and Gold.

