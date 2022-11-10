KSCERATO says FURIA are ‘ready’ to defeat NAVI at IEM Rio CS:GO Major, but that has only happened once

FURIA, the only Brazilian CS:GO team alive in the IEM Rio Major, will have to take down PGL Stockholm Major champions Natus Vincere and s1mple, the best player in the world, to advance to the semifinals of the Champions Stage. But they don’t seem afraid of that task.

One of FURIA’s stars, Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato, said in an interview with Dust 2 Brasil today that they’re ready for every team that crosses their path, including NAVI.

“We don’t choose adversary,” KSCERATO said. “We are ready for anyone we face. It doesn’t matter if it’s NAVI, it could have been Outsiders, it could have been anyone. We are going to give our maximum always.”

Although FURIA are feeling confident about taking on NAVI and s1mple, the Brazilians have only defeated the CIS powerhouse one time. FURIA entered the CS:GO scene in 2017 and its team has lost a total of seven times to NAVI since then, including once this year at IEM Katowice in February, when Rafael “saffee” Costa and André “drop” Abreu were already on the lineup alongside the core of Andrei “arT” Piovezan, KSCERATO, and Yuri “yuurih” Santos.

There is a factor, however, that can help FURIA overcome NAVI. Tomorrow will be the first time that FURIA will face s1mple and his crew in front of a fully Brazilian crowd, which has been massively supporting the team during the Major. The action will take place at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, which has a capacity of 18,000 seats, and everyone there will likely be cheering and making noise after a seemingly quiet day one of the Champions Stage.

FURIA vs. NAVI will take place tomorrow at 3:30pm CT and the winner will be the last team to move on to the IEM Rio Major semifinals.