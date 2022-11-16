KennyS pulls off decisive 1-vs-2 clutch to push his new CS:GO team across the finish line on Vertigo

One of the most legendary CS:GO players of all time, kennyS, delivered a standout individual performance today in his debut under the Falcons banner against LDLC in the French derby of the European Development Championship’s round of 16.

KennyS struggled at the beginning of Vertigo while playing on the CT side but slowly found his groove once Falcons switched to Terrorists. Most notably, the French veteran showcased his skillset in the final moments of the map when he was left in a one-vs-two situation in the 30th round and impeccably dealt with the two remaining LDLC players to give the victory to Falcons in the first map of the series. In addition to the clutch, he had already killed two opponents in this last round.

For anyone who had the opportunity to watch kennyS play before, this highlight represents everything he can do. The AWPer was left in a disadvantageous situation with little time to work with and simply solved it by playing aggressively and trusting his skills to hit the shots.

This was the French AWPer’s first competitive map since December 2021 when he stood in for G2 at IEM Winter. KennyS officially left the sidelines this month, finally leaving G2 after spending 18 months on the bench, to team up with NBK- and Kévin “misutaaa” Rabier on Falcons. He finished Vertigo with 23 frags, 19 deaths, 78.5 ADR, and a 1.11 rating.

The second map of the Falcons vs. LDLC best-of-three series is already underway and you can follow the rest of kennyS’ return to pro play on Twitch.