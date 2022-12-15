Jks and G2 are working to make crushing win over Outsiders a standard for the CS:GO team

G2 Esports surprised CS:GO fans after crushing the reigning Major champions Outsiders today, and they are doing their best to keep up this dominating form.

Justin “jks” Savage spoke about his team’s ambitions following the victory. In an interview with HLTV, the Australian claimed the victory over Outsiders is not an outlier and his team are working towards becoming a title contender.

Jks admitted G2 “were just more comfortable playing our own game today.” In his eyes, focusing on their own playstyle rather than on the enemies’ is something that “works really well” for them.

The 26-year-old also underlined G2 can beat anyone if they find their footing. “We can compete against anyone on a good day,” jks said. But he explained they are currently “sorting out some small details in our game” and trying to “get everyone on the same page,” which naturally takes time.

Jks added G2 have been making some fundamental mistakes when facing top-tier opposition, which costs them games. Still, he believes if they’re given the time, they can succeed.

While Outsiders were eliminated, G2 advanced to the quarterfinals of BLAST Premier World Finals. They’ll face the second-place team from Group B, which will be OG or Team Vitality.