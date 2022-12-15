CS:GO Major champions bomb out of BLAST World Final after 16-1 domination

The reigning IEM CS:GO Rio Major winners, Outsiders, are out of BLAST Premier World Final 2022 after a devastating loss against G2 Esports.

The European team defeated Outsiders 2-0 in the lower bracket of Group A. While the first map was even, with Jame and his crew losing 16-12 on Inferno, G2 steamrolled their enemies on Mirage 16-1.

Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov was the true star of the series, with the young player boasting incredible stats. G2’s AWPer recorded a 56-20 KD ratio, creating a phenomenal spectacle. The Russian also claimed some excellent clutches throughout the series.

Fans had high hopes for Outsiders ahead of the BLAST Premier World Final 2022, as they stunned audiences worldwide by winning the latest Major held in Brazil. Unfortunately for them, it was all she wrote for Outsiders, who become the first team to exit the event in Abu Dhabi.

On Dec. 14, Outsiders faced Team Liquid in the opening match of the tournament, which featured Anubis in an A-tier event for the first time. Despite the new map being Outsiders’ pick, they lost to the North American side 2-1.

G2, on the other hand, move to the quarterfinals where they will face the second-place team from Group B, which will either be Team Vitality or OG.