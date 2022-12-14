Anubis inspires Liquid to reverse sweep reigning Major champions at BLAST World Final

BLAST Premier World Final started today, and Anubis featured in the first series between Team Liquid and Outsiders.

This was the first time the new map in CS:GO’s competitive map pool was played at an A-tier event after being added in the Nov. 18 update. The map was Outsiders’ pick but Liquid won 16-8 after pulling off a decisive CT side. The series ended 2-1 in Liquid’s favor.

On Anubis, Liquid put on their A-game. Outsiders managed to muster six rounds on the T side, but Liquid dominated with their aggressive and risky site takes, exploiting Outsiders in the middle. EliGE was Liquid’s standout player, securing multi-kills on both the offense and defense, leading to a 21/2/13 KDA.

Anubis looks like a T-sided map on first impressions and currently has a 56.3 T-round win percentage in pro games, according to HLTV. Judging by Liquid and Outsiders’ game, it’s clear the T-sided is favored at this early stage. Entering the B site from numerous angles seemed easy to pull off and the T-side won 13 out of 24 rounds in the match. Holding post-plant situations also looked straightforward.

As a result, Liquid have advanced to Group A’s upper final, where they will face either FaZe Clan or G2 Esports for a spot in playoffs. Outsiders will play the loser of that series for survival. Both matches are scheduled to take place tomorrow.