JDM’s contract with Team Envy expires in July

Josh “jdm64” Marzano, one of North America’s most experienced AWPers, is set to become a free agent soon. The player tweeted that he’ll officially be a free agent on July 1.



He’s been sitting on Envy’s bench since the beginning of June when the team brought in Aran “Sonic” Groesbeek from ATK as a replacement.



Josh Marzano on Twitter Free Agent come July 1st. Get @ me 🤙

Jdm64 joined Envy in September 2018. Since then, they almost qualified for the IEM Katowice Major in January after signing Finn “karrigan” Andersen to be the team’s in-game leader.



The North American AWPer has been in the professional scene since 2013. He represented CLG in 2015 and 2016 before moving to Team Liquid in June 2016.



Liquid accomplished some impressive results at the time, such as their second-place finish at the ESL One Cologne Major in July 2016, where they lost to SK Gaming in the grand finals. They also came in second at ESL One New York in September 2017 when FaZe won the championship.



Jdm64 might spend some time streaming, however. He was cut from Liquid in June 2018 and was hired by Envy in September. He streamed frequently while he was a free agent back then, though.



With Cloud9 struggling to adjust its CS:GO roster in 2019, jdm64 might be a safe pickup who could allow Timothy “autimatic” Ta to transition back to rifling, where he shines the most.

Jdm64 also could group up with some of the former Ghost Gaming players. All of them except for Matthew “WARDELL” Yu were released from their contracts yesterday.