Ingenious CS2 player uses Rubik’s Cube to play the game—and he isn’t half bad

Playing video games with all sorts of unlikely objects has been prevalent for quite some time. Popularized by the Souls franchise, this practice only keeps evolving. Now, a CS2 fan has solved the ultimate puzzle—how to play the game with a Rubik’s Cube.

A CS2 YouTuber aptly named The Unlimited Guy shared a video of himself playing CS2 using a Rubik’s Cube on June 15. The player goes around flipping the cube in all sorts of ways to move and shoot and even manages to score quite a few kills in the game’s Deathmatch mode. Though it isn’t clear what precisely he did with the cube to make everything work, it appears that moving has been tied to buttons the player engineered onto it while shooting is performed by flipping the right segment.

The voodoo magic is strong here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This isn’t the first game The Unlimited Guy played using a Rubik’s Cube. That same day on June 15, the YouTuber uploaded himself playing Fortnite with the same controller and even went into some details on how he built it. The video is quite brief, just like the last one, but the genius YouTuber finds success in Epic Games’ flagship title as well. Though he does not perform as well as in CS2‘s Deathmatch, he manages to grab a few kills, even if it takes a ton of maneuvering and fidgeting with the cube itself.

From using bananas to play Elden Ring to a recorder to play Call of Duty, playing video games with random stuff you find around your house seems to be quite a draw for some people. If the practice continues to evolve, there is no guessing what tech-savvy gamers will come up with next.

