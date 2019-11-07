IEM updates controversial suicide rule in CS:GO

Intel Extreme Masters has reviewed the rule regarding in-game suicide at its CS:GO events. Players will now be allowed to commit suicide during matches.

IEM inserted the rule on Nov. 4 and received criticism from some professional players. “A player is not allowed to intentionally cause suicides of their player character,” the rule said. “This includes using the /kill command or using map features to deny kills to the opposing team (such as jumping off on Vertigo).”

Now, instead of banning the practice, IEM will talk to the Counter-Strike Professional Players’ Association to find a solution that pleases both pros and viewers.

Intel®ExtremeMasters on Twitter IEM Rulebook update: We are suspending article “7.10.7 – Suicide During Matches” effective immediately. We will align with the @CSPPAgg to ensure all efforts to improve the viewing experience are fully synced with all relevant stakeholders. https://t.co/apFLUuUPEd

The rule affected professional games because it forbid players from committing tactical suicide, which is a practice that’s used sometimes when a team wants to prevent the enemies from winning an economy bonus. If a player is killed by an SMG, for example, the fragger earns an additional $600 for each kill.

But if someone dies intentionally, the enemy will most likely receive $300, which is the lowest bonus. IEM made the rule against suicide in the first place because of “recent experiences and community feedback in the German ESL National Championship.”

The rule, however, didn’t say anything about dying intentionally to Molotov grenades, which is also something that pros often do to deny giving an economic boost to the adversary.

IEM will discuss the terms of this rule with the CSPPA, so there could be more modifications to the organizer’s rulebook for the 2020 CS:GO season.