IEM Katowice 2022: Scores, bracket, schedule

IEM Katowice, one of the biggest CS:GO tournaments of 2022, is set to kick off soon.
Twenty-four Counter-Strike teams have traveled to Katowice, Poland to fight for their share of the $1 million prize pool. Sixteen of them, though, will be attending the play-in stage on Feb. 15 and 16, and only half of them will progress to the main stage, which will run from Feb. 17 to 27.
Some of the best CS:GO teams in the world, such as Natus Vincere, Gambit, Vitality, and G2, will be at IEM Katowice, which by itself should be more than enough to convince you to follow the action if you’re into Counter-Strike. This prestigious tournament will also feature a huge live audience as soon as the playoffs begin. The last time fans were able to follow the action live from the Spodek Arena was 2019.
Here’s all the information you’ll need to keep up with the action at IEM Katowice 2022, including a full team list, the brackets, and scores.
Participating teams
Play-in teams
- Ninjas in Pyjamas
- Astralis
- FaZe Clan
- Entropiq
- BIG
- OG
- Fnatic
- GODSENT
- Copenhagen Flames
- ENCE
- Movistar Riders
- Sprout
- MOUZ
- Renegades
- MIBR
- Wisła Kraków
Directly qualified teams
- Natus Vincere
- Gambit
- Vitality
- G2
- Virtus Pro
- Heroic
- Team Liquid
- FURIA
Bracket
Play-In bracket
Schedule and scores
All times are CT and susceptible to delays.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
- 4am CT: NiP vs. Wisła Kraków
- 4am CT: CPH Flames vs. Fnatic
- 4am CT: GODSENT vs. MOUZ
- 5:15am CT: Sprout vs. FaZe
- 5:40am CT: OG vs. Renegades
- 5:40am CT: ENCE vs. Entropiq
- 6:30am CT: BIG vs. Movistar Riders
- 7:20am CT: Astralis vs. MIBR
- 7:45am CT: Upper bracket quarterfinal match one
- 9am CT: Upper bracket quarterfinal match two
- 9am CT: Lower bracket round one first match
- 11:15am CT: Upper bracket quarterfinal match four
- 12:45pm CT: Upper bracket quarterfinal match three
- 12:45pm CT: Lower bracket round one second match
Wednesday, Feb. 16
- 5:30am CT: Lower bracket round one third match
- 5:30am CT: Lower bracket round one fourth match
- 9am CT: Lower bracket round two first match
- 9am CT: Lower bracket round two second match
- 12:30pm CT: Lower bracket round two third match
- 12:30pm CT: Lower bracket round two fourth match