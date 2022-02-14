IEM Katowice 2022: Scores, bracket, schedule

Everything you need to keep up to date with IEM Katowice.

IEM Katowice, one of the biggest CS:GO tournaments of 2022, is set to kick off soon.

Twenty-four Counter-Strike teams have traveled to Katowice, Poland to fight for their share of the $1 million prize pool. Sixteen of them, though, will be attending the play-in stage on Feb. 15 and 16, and only half of them will progress to the main stage, which will run from Feb. 17 to 27.

Some of the best CS:GO teams in the world, such as Natus Vincere, Gambit, Vitality, and G2, will be at IEM Katowice, which by itself should be more than enough to convince you to follow the action if you’re into Counter-Strike. This prestigious tournament will also feature a huge live audience as soon as the playoffs begin. The last time fans were able to follow the action live from the Spodek Arena was 2019.

Here’s all the information you’ll need to keep up with the action at IEM Katowice 2022, including a full team list, the brackets, and scores.

Participating teams

Play-in teams

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Astralis

FaZe Clan

Entropiq

BIG

OG

Fnatic

GODSENT

Copenhagen Flames

ENCE

Movistar Riders

Sprout

MOUZ

Renegades

MIBR

Wisła Kraków

Directly qualified teams

Natus Vincere

Gambit

Vitality

G2

Virtus Pro

Heroic

Team Liquid

FURIA

Bracket

Play-In bracket

Screengrab via Liquipedia

Schedule and scores

All times are CT and susceptible to delays.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

4am CT: NiP vs. Wisła Kraków

4am CT: CPH Flames vs. Fnatic

4am CT: GODSENT vs. MOUZ

5:15am CT: Sprout vs. FaZe

5:40am CT: OG vs. Renegades

5:40am CT: ENCE vs. Entropiq

6:30am CT: BIG vs. Movistar Riders

7:20am CT: Astralis vs. MIBR

7:45am CT: Upper bracket quarterfinal match one

9am CT: Upper bracket quarterfinal match two

9am CT: Lower bracket round one first match

11:15am CT: Upper bracket quarterfinal match four

12:45pm CT: Upper bracket quarterfinal match three

12:45pm CT: Lower bracket round one second match

Wednesday, Feb. 16