IEM Katowice 2021: Scores and schedule

The Intel Extreme Masters Season XV World Championship began in Katowice today. The popular CS:GO event will run through the end of February.

Twenty-four of the world's best CS:GO teams are competing in the biggest tournament of the year so far with $1 million on the line. This year's tournament saw both the prize pool and the number of teams increase compared to last year.

Sixteen play-in teams are competing for eight remaining spots in the main group stage, where eight of the top Counter-Strike squads await them. You can watch all of the action on ESL's primary, secondary, and tertiary streams.

Participating teams

Here are the 24 teams competing at IEM Katowice 2021. As mentioned above, the 16 play-in teams will be widdled down to eight and then split into Group A and B for the main stage.

Play-in teams

Complexity Gaming

Fnatic

OG

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Team Liquid

Team One

MiBR

Renegades

BIG

mousesports

Virtus Pro

Gambit Esports

Cloud9

Team Spirit

Movistar Riders

Wisła Kraków

Group A

Astralis

Evil Geniuses

G2 Esports

Heroic

Four more TBD from play-in stage

Group B

Team Vitality

FaZe Clan

FURIA Esports

Natus Vincere

Four more TBD from play-in stage

Bracket and schedule

Tuesday, Feb. 16 (Play-in stage)

5am CT: BIG 16-6 Movistar Riders, Team Spirit 16-7 Cloud9, Gambit 16-5 Team One (Play-in round one, best-of-one)

16-6 Movistar Riders, 16-7 Cloud9, 16-5 Team One (Play-in round one, best-of-one) 6:30am CT: mousesports 16-14 Renegades, Virtus Pro 16-10 Wisła Kraków, NiP 16-7 Complexity (Play-in round one, best-of-one)

16-14 Renegades, 16-10 Wisła Kraków, 16-7 Complexity (Play-in round one, best-of-one) 8am CT: OG 16-9 Fnatic, Team Liquid 16-12 MIBR (Play-in round one, best-of-one)

16-9 Fnatic, 16-12 MIBR (Play-in round one, best-of-one) 9:30am CT: Team Spirit 1-0 BIG, mousesports 1-0 Gambit (Play-in upper bracket round two)

9:30am CT: Cloud9 1-0 Movistar Riders (Play-in lower bracket round one)

1pm CT: Virtus Pro vs. NiP, OG vs. Team Liquid (Play-in upper bracket round two)

1pm CT: Team One vs. Renegades (Play-in lower bracket round one)

Wednesday, Feb. 17 (Play-in stage)

5am CT: Wisła Kraków vs. Complexity, Fnatic vs. MIBR (Play-in lower bracket round one)

8:30am CT: Play-in lower bracket round two, first and second match

12pm CT: Play-in lower bracket round two, third and fourth match

Thursday, Feb. 18 (Main group stage)

5am CT: Evil Geniuses vs. TBD, G2 Esports vs. TBD (Group A round one)

8:30am CT: Astralis vs. TBD, Heroic vs. TBD (Group A round one)

12pm CT: Team Vitality vs. TBD, FaZe Clan vs. TBD (Group B round one)

Friday, Feb. 19 (Main group stage)

5am CT: Natus Vincere vs. TBD, FURIA vs. TBD (Group B round one)

8:30am CT: Group A upper bracket round one, first match

8:30am CT: Group A lower bracket round one, first match

12pm CT: Group A upper bracket round one, second match

12pm CT: Group A lower bracket round one, second match

Saturday, Feb. 20 (Main group stage)

5am CT: Group B lower bracket round one, first and second match

8:30am CT: Group B upper bracket round two, first match

8:30am CT: Group A lower bracket round two, first match

12pm CT: Group B upper bracket round two, second match

12pm CT: Group A lower bracket round two, second match

Sunday, Feb. 21 (Main group stage)

5am CT: Group B lower bracket round two, first and second match

8:30am CT: Group A upper bracket final

8:30am CT: Group A lower bracket final

12pm CT: Group B upper bracket final

12pm CT: Group B lower bracket final

Friday, Feb. 26 (Playoffs)

8am CT: Quarterfinal No. 1 (Group B second place vs. Group A third place)

11:30am CT: Quarterfinal No. 2 (Group A second place vs. Group B third place)

Saturday, Feb. 27 (Playoffs)

8am CT: Semifinal No. 1 (Group A first place vs. TBD)

11:30am CT: Semifinal No. 2 (Group B first place vs. TBD)

Sunday, Feb. 28 (Playoffs)