IEM Katowice 2021: Scores and schedule

The Intel Extreme Masters Season XV World Championship began in Katowice today. The popular CS:GO event will run through the end of February.
Twenty-four of the world's best CS:GO teams are competing in the biggest tournament of the year so far with $1 million on the line. This year's tournament saw both the prize pool and the number of teams increase compared to last year.
Sixteen play-in teams are competing for eight remaining spots in the main group stage, where eight of the top Counter-Strike squads await them. You can watch all of the action on ESL's primary, secondary, and tertiary streams.
Participating teams
Here are the 24 teams competing at IEM Katowice 2021. As mentioned above, the 16 play-in teams will be widdled down to eight and then split into Group A and B for the main stage.
Play-in teams
- Complexity Gaming
- Fnatic
- OG
- Ninjas in Pyjamas
- Team Liquid
- Team One
- MiBR
- Renegades
- BIG
- mousesports
- Virtus Pro
- Gambit Esports
- Cloud9
- Team Spirit
- Movistar Riders
- Wisła Kraków
Group A
- Astralis
- Evil Geniuses
- G2 Esports
- Heroic
- Four more TBD from play-in stage
Group B
- Team Vitality
- FaZe Clan
- FURIA Esports
- Natus Vincere
- Four more TBD from play-in stage
Bracket and schedule
Tuesday, Feb. 16 (Play-in stage)
- 5am CT: BIG 16-6 Movistar Riders, Team Spirit 16-7 Cloud9, Gambit 16-5 Team One (Play-in round one, best-of-one)
- 6:30am CT: mousesports 16-14 Renegades, Virtus Pro 16-10 Wisła Kraków, NiP 16-7 Complexity (Play-in round one, best-of-one)
- 8am CT: OG 16-9 Fnatic, Team Liquid 16-12 MIBR (Play-in round one, best-of-one)
- 9:30am CT: Team Spirit 1-0 BIG, mousesports 1-0 Gambit (Play-in upper bracket round two)
- 9:30am CT: Cloud9 1-0 Movistar Riders (Play-in lower bracket round one)
- 1pm CT: Virtus Pro vs. NiP, OG vs. Team Liquid (Play-in upper bracket round two)
- 1pm CT: Team One vs. Renegades (Play-in lower bracket round one)
Wednesday, Feb. 17 (Play-in stage)
- 5am CT: Wisła Kraków vs. Complexity, Fnatic vs. MIBR (Play-in lower bracket round one)
- 8:30am CT: Play-in lower bracket round two, first and second match
- 12pm CT: Play-in lower bracket round two, third and fourth match
Thursday, Feb. 18 (Main group stage)
- 5am CT: Evil Geniuses vs. TBD, G2 Esports vs. TBD (Group A round one)
- 8:30am CT: Astralis vs. TBD, Heroic vs. TBD (Group A round one)
- 12pm CT: Team Vitality vs. TBD, FaZe Clan vs. TBD (Group B round one)
Friday, Feb. 19 (Main group stage)
- 5am CT: Natus Vincere vs. TBD, FURIA vs. TBD (Group B round one)
- 8:30am CT: Group A upper bracket round one, first match
- 8:30am CT: Group A lower bracket round one, first match
- 12pm CT: Group A upper bracket round one, second match
- 12pm CT: Group A lower bracket round one, second match
Saturday, Feb. 20 (Main group stage)
- 5am CT: Group B lower bracket round one, first and second match
- 8:30am CT: Group B upper bracket round two, first match
- 8:30am CT: Group A lower bracket round two, first match
- 12pm CT: Group B upper bracket round two, second match
- 12pm CT: Group A lower bracket round two, second match
Sunday, Feb. 21 (Main group stage)
- 5am CT: Group B lower bracket round two, first and second match
- 8:30am CT: Group A upper bracket final
- 8:30am CT: Group A lower bracket final
- 12pm CT: Group B upper bracket final
- 12pm CT: Group B lower bracket final
Friday, Feb. 26 (Playoffs)
- 8am CT: Quarterfinal No. 1 (Group B second place vs. Group A third place)
- 11:30am CT: Quarterfinal No. 2 (Group A second place vs. Group B third place)
Saturday, Feb. 27 (Playoffs)
- 8am CT: Semifinal No. 1 (Group A first place vs. TBD)
- 11:30am CT: Semifinal No. 2 (Group B first place vs. TBD)
Sunday, Feb. 28 (Playoffs)
- 8am CT: Grand finals (best-of-five)