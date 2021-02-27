Gambit crush Spirit in IEM Katowice semifinals

Another playoff series, another 2-0 victory for the Gambit Esports roster. Gambit have dispatched yet another regional foe at the Intel Extreme Masters CS:GO World Championships in Katowice—this time in Team Spirit.

Gambit opened the series by securing their own map pick of Overpass, 16-11. Overpass was a surprisingly quiet affair for the previously red hot Dmitry "sh1ro" Sokolov, but Sergey "Ax1Le" Rykhtorov stepped up with a 23-12 KD performance.

.@GambitEsports sweep the series 2-0 against @Team__Spirit 🧹



16:11 on Overpass

16:13 on Inferno



With this win, they're through to the #IEM Katowice 2021 GRAND FINALS 🙌 pic.twitter.com/mPtLktSMx6 — Intel®ExtremeMasters (@IEM) February 27, 2021

The series turned to Spirit's pick of Inferno, and for the second straight playoff series, it looked like Gambit would dominate their opponent's map pick. Gambit controlled their CT-side first half, leading 12-3 at halftime, and increased their lead to 15-4 early in the second half. Spirit did not allow themselves to be completely bombed though, going on a late run with their backs against the wall. Spirit brought it back to 15-13 before a successful B site push by Gambit ended the comeback.

Spirit's magical IEM Katowice run comes to an end. They advanced to the main event via the play-in stage and defeated G2 Esports, Heroic, and Astralis to earn their semifinals spot. In doing so, they catapulted up to a top 10 spot on the HLTV rankings. Amazingly, all four teams in the semifinals were play-in teams.

Gambit's victory is their second straight 2-0 of the playoffs after stunning Natus Vincere in the quarterfinals. Their playoff appearance comes after an impressive run through the Group A lower bracket, where they dispatched mousesports, Heroic, and G2.

With Gambit's win, they've secured a spot in the IEM Katowice grand finals, and await the winner of Team Liquid and Virtus.pro.