IEM introduces Katowice CS:GO talent lineup, including GeT_RiGhT, kassad, and YNk

The IEM Katowice talent team has been revealed and some fascinating faces will make their debut on the analyst desk. The Intel Extreme Masters CS:GO World Championships are right around the corner and fans are anxiously waiting for the biggest CS:GO event of the year so far.

The anticipation has risen even further with the announcement of the event's talent team, most notably regarding the trio of analysts: recently retired pro Christopher "GeT_RiGhT" Alesund, ex-100T/Cloud9 and now EXTREMUM coach Aleksandar "kassad" Trifunović, and former FaZe coach and familiar analyst Janko "YNk" Paunović.

Longtime fans know that this is a return to YNk's natural environment. He spent years on the analyst desk before taking on the MiBR coaching job in late 2018. He recently stepped down from coaching FaZe at the same time Nikola "NiKo" Kovač left the team.

GeT_RiGhT has taken on the analyst role a few times in the past and might be considering a more consistent run at the position since stepping back from competing in January.

Rounding out the list of talent is longtime desk host Tres "stunna" Saranthus, two casting duos in Alex "Machine" Richardson/Chad "SPUNJ" Burchill and Harry "JustHarry" Russell/Hugo Byron, and interviewer Frankie Ward.

The action begins on Feb. 16 with the first round of the play-in stage.