Get_RiGhT steps away from professional CS:GO, becomes content creator and streamer for Dignitas

Fans can expect to see the talented player dominate in several games.

Swedish CS:GO player Christopher “GeT_RiGhT” Alesund has officially stepped back from professional CS to become a content creator and streamer for Dignitas.

GeT_RiGhT is one of the most iconic CS:GO players of all time, known best for his time with Ninjas in Pyjamas. He served as a member of the Swedish lineup that dominated the early years of CS:GO and was ranked the second player in the world by HLTV in 2010 and 2011. GeT_RiGhT continued to improve and moved into the number one spot in 2013 and 2014.

#Digi isn't the only legend we brought back in 2021.



Welcome home, @GeT_RiGhT!



In this episode of 'Off the Record, presented by @VIE_Bet', one of the best @CSGO players in history introduces his cinematic, live stream universe. pic.twitter.com/a8SsiKqDvs — Dignitas (@dignitas) January 16, 2021

The team went on an 87-map win streak in 2013 and secured a victory at ESL One: Cologne 2014. GeT_RiGhT eventually left the organization in September 2019 and joined the Dignitas roster. Many still considered GeT_RiGhT a talented player, but the team struggled to perform, and he was benched in September.

GeT_RiGhT made it clear to fans he was excited about his next steps and later hinted at switching to VALORANT. Many believed this meant he would compete professionally in the new game, but GeT_RiGhT confirmed today that he'll be focusing on content creation and streaming instead.

He also made it clear that he's not limiting himself to one genre of games and will be exploring other options. Fans can expect GeT_RiGhT to play several titles, including CS:GO, VALORANT, League of Legends, and Call of Duty: Warzone in his upcoming streams.

GeT_RiGhT revealed the first glimpse of his live streaming universe today, which features an underground bunker and highlights from his professional career. GeT_RiGhT’s stream will also be different from other live streams since he's focusing on giving back and interacting with those who support him.

Fans can now enjoy a new side of GeT_RiGhT as he steps into his streaming role.