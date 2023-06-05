HuNter- speaks out on claims G2 is making CS:GO roster changes after Dallas slip

So it's settled?

huNter- competes at BLAST.tv Paris CS:GO Major.
Photo by Michał Konkol via BLAST

G2 Esports’ huNter- addressed recent roster change rumors after falling short in the IEM Dallas 2023 quarterfinals.

The star player claimed G2’s in-game leader, HooXi, will keep his role on the team, shutting down rumors which surfaced after a poor showing at the BLAST.tv Paris CS:GO Major.

“I mean, everything we do is HooXi’s call. People are now maybe thinking that somebody else will take over, but no. We just failed one, one-and-a-half events kinda, and HooXi is our IGL and he will keep calling,” huNter- said in an interview with HLTV on June 4.

The biggest rumor regarding G2’s CS:GO division is HooXi will be replaced with GamerLegion’s Kamil “siuhy” Szkaradek. The latter had a phenomenal showing in Paris where he led his team all the way to the grand final despite a 0-2 start in the Challengers Stage.

It’s practically a tradition for organizations to shuffle their rosters after an unsuccessful Major run in CS:GO, and it could be a similar story this time around. G2 didn’t even make it to the playoffs despite being one of the favorites to win the BLAST.tv Paris Major. Meanwhile, siuhy remains a top prospect on the market thanks to GamerLegion’s fantastic display at the event.

Related: Snappi takes down all Danish IGLs to win his first big CS:GO event at the age of 32

BLAST Premier Spring Final, another big event, will kick off this week. Following the tournament, most teams will take a month-long break before returning to competition with the BLAST Premier Fall Groups on July 13. Counter-Strike 2 could also be launched in the foreseeable future thanks to the game being scheduled to release this summer.

About the author

Mateusz Miter

Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.

More Stories by Mateusz Miter