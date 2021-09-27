How to watch IEM Fall Europe

IEM Fall Europe, the last Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournament before the PGL Major Stockholm, is set to run from Sept. 29 to Oct. 10.
This CS:GO event will be held in Stockholm, Sweden, and is the only IEM Fall tournament to be played on a LAN setup. Twenty-four teams will be competing for their share of the $105,000 prize pool and, most importantly, for RMR points.
Heroic, G2, mousesports, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Vitality, BIG, FunPlus Phoenix, Astralis, DBL Poney, Sprout, and OG are the European squads that would currently qualify for the PGL Major Stockholm. But that can change after IEM Fall because there’s a total of 18,908 RMR points on the line.
Here’s everything you need to know about IEM Fall Europe.
Stream
IEM Fall Europe will be broadcast on ESL’s three Twitch channels since the event will feature simultaneous matches during the group stage. You won’t want to miss any of the action on the main broadcast, second channel, and third channel.
Format
The 24 teams have been split into four groups of six teams each. The teams will play each other once during the group stage and all of the matches will be best-of-one series. The top two teams from each group advance to the playoffs, while the third-placed teams will play in the ninth-to-12th place tiebreakers.
The playoffs will use a single-elimination bracket and every match will be played as a best-of-three series, except the grand finals, which will use a best-of-five format. Tiebreaker matches will be played for all placements.
The winner of IEM Fall Europe will earn $27,500 plus 2,500 RMR points, while the runners-up will grab $17,500 and 2,344 RMR points.
Teams
Group A
G2
- Nikola “NiKo” Kovač
- Nemanja “huNter-” Kovač
- Nemanja “nexa” Isaković
- Audric “JaCkz” Jug
- François “AmaNEk” Delaunay
- Coach: Damien “maLeK” Marcel
mousesports
- Robin “ropz” Kool
- David “frozen” Čerňanský
- Aurimas “Bymas” Pipiras
- Frederik “acoR” Gyldstrand
- Christopher “dexter” Nong
- Coach: Torbjørn “mithR” Nyborg
BIG
- Johannes “tabseN” Wodarz
- Nicklas Gade
- Florian “syrsoN” Rische
- Nils “k1to” Gruhne
- Tizian Feldbusch
- Coach: Nikola “LEGIJA” Ninić
FPX
- Martin “STYKO” Styk
- Jesse “zehN” Linjala
- Pavle “maden” Bošković
- Asger “farlig” Jensen
- Luka “emi” Vuković
- Coach: Jonatan “Devilwalk” Lundberg
Copenhagen Flames
- Jakob “Jabbi” Nygaard
- Nico “nicoodoz” Tamjidi
- Fredrik “roeJ” Jørgensen
- Rasmus “HooXi” Nielsen
- Rasmus “Zyphon” Nordfoss
- Coach: Daniel Vorborg
AURA
- Gustav Fransson
- Casper “SHiNE” Wennerberg
- Johan “Hype” Engblom
- Hugo “zen” Lindhqvist
- Jonatan “bobeksde” Persson
- Coach: Zer00x
Group B
Heroic
- Casper “cadiaN” Møller
- Martin “stavn” Lund
- Ismail “refrezh” Ali
- René “TeSeS” Madsen
- Rasmus “sjuush” Beck
- Coach: Troels Robl
Astralis
- Philip “Lucky” Ewald
- Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen
- Andreas “Xyp9x” Højsleth
- Emil “Magisk” Reif
- Lucas “Bubzkji” Andersen
- Coach: Danny “zonic” Sørensen
Complexity
- Benjamin “blameF” Bremer
- Marcelo “coldzera” David
- Valentin “poizon” Vasilev
- Justin “jks” Savage
- Patrick “es3tag” Hansen
- Coach: Luis “peacemaker” Tadeu
Sinners
- Tomáš “oskar” Šťastný
- Sebastian “beastik” Daňo
- Jindřich “ZEDKO” Chyba
- Max “SHOCK” Kvapil
- Adam “NEOFRAG” Zouhar
- Coach: Tomáš “tomkeejs” Tomka
Endpoint
- Kia “Surreal” Man
- Joey “CRUC1AL” Steusel
- Max “MiGHTYMAX” Heath
- Thomas Utting
- Mohammad “BOROS” Malhas
- Coach: Allan Hender
Movistar Riders
- Alejandro “mopoz” Cano
- Alejandro “ALEX” Candela
- Raúl “DeathZz” Jordán
- Alvaro “SunPayus” Garcia
- David “dav1g” Bermudo
- Coach: Galder “bladE” Barcena
Group C
Vitality
- Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut
- Dan “apEX” Madesclaire
- Richard “shox” Papillon
- Kévin “misutaaa” Rabier
- Jayson “Kyojin” Nguyen Van
- Coach: Rémy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam
OG
- Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen
- Valdemar “valde” Vangså
- Mateusz “mantuu” Wilczewski
- Nikolaj “niko” Kristensen
- Shahar “flameZ” Shushan
ENCE
- Joonas “doto” Forss
- Marco “Snappi” Pfeiffer
- Lotan “Spinx” Giladi
- Paweł “dycha” Dycha
- Olek “hades” Miskiewicz
- Coach: Eetu “sAw” Saha
Dignitas
- Patrik “f0rest” Lindberg
- Adam Friberg
- Jonas “Lekr0” Olofsson
- Håkon “hallzerk” Fjærli
- Ludvig “HEAP” Alonso
- Coach: Halvor “vENdetta” Gulestøl
Sprout
- Timo “Spiidi” Richter
- Josef “faveN” Baumann
- Rasmus “raalz” Steensborg
- Marko “kressy” Đorđević
- Fritz “slaxz-” Dietrich
- Coach: Niclas “enkay J” Krumhorn
MAD Lions
- Thomas “TMB” Bundsbæk
- Volodymyr “Woro2k” Veletniuk
- Pere “sausol” Solsona
- Justinas “jL” Lekavicius
- Johannes “b0RUP” Borup
Group D
FaZe Clan
- Håvard “rain” Nygaard
- Helvijs “broky” Saukants
- Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken
- Finn “karrigan” Andersen
- Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer
- Coach: Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström
Ninjas in Pyjamas
- Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz
- Nicolas “Plopski” Zamora
- Hampus Poser
- Fredrik “REZ” Sterner
- Linus “LNZ” Holtäng
- Coach: Björn “THREAT” Pers
Fnatic
- Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson
- Ludvig “Brollan” Brolin
- Jack “Jackinho” Mattsson
- Alex McMeekin
- William “mezii” Merriman
- Coach: Jamie “keita” Hall
DBL Poney
- Lucas “Lucky” Chastang
- Alexandre “bodyy” Pianaro
- Aurélien “afro” Drapier
- Thomas “Djoko” Pavoni
- Pierre “Ex3rcice” Bulinge
- Coach: Matthieu “matHEND” Roquigny
Fiend
- Kamen “bubble” Kostadinov
- Simeon “dream3r” Ganev
- Viktor “v1c7oR” Dyankov
- Hristiyan “REDSTAR” Pironkov
- Deyvid “h4rn” Benchev
- Coach: Viltrex
SKADE
- Georgi “SHiPZ” Grigorov
- Denislav “dennyslaw” Dimitrov
- Alex “Rainwaker” Petrov
- Viktor “duplicate” Mitev
- Kalin “KalubeR” Еrenditzov
Schedule
Wednesday, Sept. 29
- 12pm CT: BIG vs. mousesports
- 12pm CT: G2 vs. AURA
- 1:15pm CT: Complexity vs. Sinners
- 1:15pm CT: Astralis vs. Endpoint
- 1:15pm CT: Heroic vs. Movistar Riders
- 2:30pm CT: ENCE vs. Dignitas
- 2:30pm CT: OG vs. Sprout
- 2:30pm CT: Vitality vs. MAD Lions
- 3:45pm CT: FaZe vs. Fnatic
- 3:45pm CT: NiP vs. Fiend
- 3:45pm CT: DBL Poney vs. SKADE
Thursday, Sept. 30
- 12pm CT: Vitality vs. Sprout
- 12pm CT: ENCE vs. OG
- 12pm CT: Dignitas vs. MAD Lions
- 1:15pm CT: NiP vs. FaZe
- 1:15pm CT: Fnatic vs. DBL Poney
- 2:30pm CT: G2 vs. BIG
- 2:30pm CT: FPX vs. mousesports
- 3:45pm CT: Astralis vs. Movistar Riders
- 3:45pm CT: Complexity vs. Endpoint
- 3:45pm CT: Heroic vs. Sinners
Friday, Oct. 1
- 12pm CT: BIG vs. FPX
- 12pm CT: G2 vs. Copenhagen Flames
- 12pm CT: mousesports vs. AURA
- 1:15pm CT: Heroic vs. Astralis
- 1:15pm CT: Complexity vs. Movistar Riders
- 1:15pm CT: Sinners vs. Endpoint
- 2:30pm CT: Vitality vs. OG
- 2:30pm CT: ENCE vs. MAD Lions
- 3:45pm CT: NiP vs. SKADE
- 3:45pm CT: FaZe vs. DBL Poney
- 3:45pm CT: Fnatic vs. Fiend
Saturday, Oct. 2
- 12pm CT: Astralis vs. Complexity
- 12pm CT: Heroic vs. Endpoint
- 1:15pm CT: Vitality vs. ENCE
- 1:15pm CT: OG vs. Dignitas
- 2:30pm CT: Fnatic vs. NiP
- 2:30pm CT: FaZe vs. SKADE
- 3:45pm CT: G2 vs. FPX
- 3:45pm CT: mousesports vs. Copenhagen Flames
- 3:45pm CT: BIG vs. AURA
Sunday, Oct. 3
- 12pm CT: FaZe vs. Fiend
- 12pm CT: NiP vs. DBL Poney
- 12pm CT: Fnatic vs. SKADE
- 1:15pm CT: G2 vs. mousesports
- 1:15pm CT: BIG vs. Copenhagen Flames
- 2:30pm CT: Heroic vs. Complexity
- 2:30pm CT: Astralis vs. Sinners
- 3:45pm CT: Vitality vs. Dignitas
- 3:45pm CT: OG vs. MAD Lions
- 3:45pm CT: ENCE vs. Sprout