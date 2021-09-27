How to watch IEM Fall Europe

The RMR European table might look completely different after this tournament.

IEM Fall Europe, the last Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournament before the PGL Major Stockholm, is set to run from Sept. 29 to Oct. 10.

This CS:GO event will be held in Stockholm, Sweden, and is the only IEM Fall tournament to be played on a LAN setup. Twenty-four teams will be competing for their share of the $105,000 prize pool and, most importantly, for RMR points.

Heroic, G2, mousesports, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Vitality, BIG, FunPlus Phoenix, Astralis, DBL Poney, Sprout, and OG are the European squads that would currently qualify for the PGL Major Stockholm. But that can change after IEM Fall because there’s a total of 18,908 RMR points on the line.

Here’s everything you need to know about IEM Fall Europe.

Stream

IEM Fall Europe will be broadcast on ESL’s three Twitch channels since the event will feature simultaneous matches during the group stage. You won’t want to miss any of the action on the main broadcast, second channel, and third channel.

Format

The 24 teams have been split into four groups of six teams each. The teams will play each other once during the group stage and all of the matches will be best-of-one series. The top two teams from each group advance to the playoffs, while the third-placed teams will play in the ninth-to-12th place tiebreakers.

The playoffs will use a single-elimination bracket and every match will be played as a best-of-three series, except the grand finals, which will use a best-of-five format. Tiebreaker matches will be played for all placements.

The winner of IEM Fall Europe will earn $27,500 plus 2,500 RMR points, while the runners-up will grab $17,500 and 2,344 RMR points.

Teams

Group A

G2

Nikola “NiKo” Kovač

Nemanja “huNter-” Kovač

Nemanja “nexa” Isaković

Audric “JaCkz” Jug

François “AmaNEk” Delaunay

Coach: Damien “maLeK” Marcel

mousesports

Robin “ropz” Kool

David “frozen” Čerňanský

Aurimas “Bymas” Pipiras

Frederik “acoR” Gyldstrand

Christopher “dexter” Nong

Coach: Torbjørn “mithR” Nyborg

BIG

Johannes “tabseN” Wodarz

Nicklas Gade

Florian “syrsoN” Rische

Nils “k1to” Gruhne

Tizian Feldbusch

Coach: Nikola “LEGIJA” Ninić

FPX

Martin “STYKO” Styk

Jesse “zehN” Linjala

Pavle “maden” Bošković

Asger “farlig” Jensen

Luka “emi” Vuković

Coach: Jonatan “Devilwalk” Lundberg

Copenhagen Flames

Jakob “Jabbi” Nygaard

Nico “nicoodoz” Tamjidi

Fredrik “roeJ” Jørgensen

Rasmus “HooXi” Nielsen

Rasmus “Zyphon” Nordfoss

Coach: Daniel Vorborg

AURA

Gustav Fransson

Casper “SHiNE” Wennerberg

Johan “Hype” Engblom

Hugo “zen” Lindhqvist

Jonatan “bobeksde” Persson

Coach: Zer00x

Group B

Heroic

Casper “cadiaN” Møller

Martin “stavn” Lund

Ismail “refrezh” Ali

René “TeSeS” Madsen

Rasmus “sjuush” Beck

Coach: Troels Robl

Astralis

Philip “Lucky” Ewald

Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen

Andreas “Xyp9x” Højsleth

Emil “Magisk” Reif

Lucas “Bubzkji” Andersen

Coach: Danny “zonic” Sørensen

Complexity

Benjamin “blameF” Bremer

Marcelo “coldzera” David

Valentin “poizon” Vasilev

Justin “jks” Savage

Patrick “es3tag” Hansen

Coach: Luis “peacemaker” Tadeu

Sinners

Tomáš “oskar” Šťastný

Sebastian “beastik” Daňo

Jindřich “ZEDKO” Chyba

Max “SHOCK” Kvapil

Adam “NEOFRAG” Zouhar

Coach: Tomáš “tomkeejs” Tomka

Endpoint

Kia “Surreal” Man

Joey “CRUC1AL” Steusel

Max “MiGHTYMAX” Heath

Thomas Utting

Mohammad “BOROS” Malhas

Coach: Allan Hender

Movistar Riders

Alejandro “mopoz” Cano

Alejandro “ALEX” Candela

Raúl “DeathZz” Jordán

Alvaro “SunPayus” Garcia

David “dav1g” Bermudo

Coach: Galder “bladE” Barcena

Group C

Vitality

Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut

Dan “apEX” Madesclaire

Richard “shox” Papillon

Kévin “misutaaa” Rabier

Jayson “Kyojin” Nguyen Van

Coach: Rémy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam

OG

Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen

Valdemar “valde” Vangså

Mateusz “mantuu” Wilczewski

Nikolaj “niko” Kristensen

Shahar “flameZ” Shushan

ENCE

Joonas “doto” Forss

Marco “Snappi” Pfeiffer

Lotan “Spinx” Giladi

Paweł “dycha” Dycha

Olek “hades” Miskiewicz

Coach: Eetu “sAw” Saha

Dignitas

Patrik “f0rest” Lindberg

Adam Friberg

Jonas “Lekr0” Olofsson

Håkon “hallzerk” Fjærli

Ludvig “HEAP” Alonso

Coach: Halvor “vENdetta” Gulestøl

Sprout

Timo “Spiidi” Richter

Josef “faveN” Baumann

Rasmus “raalz” Steensborg

Marko “kressy” Đorđević

Fritz “slaxz-” Dietrich

Coach: Niclas “enkay J” Krumhorn

MAD Lions

Thomas “TMB” Bundsbæk

Volodymyr “Woro2k” Veletniuk

Pere “sausol” Solsona

Justinas “jL” Lekavicius

Johannes “b0RUP” Borup

Group D

FaZe Clan

Håvard “rain” Nygaard

Helvijs “broky” Saukants

Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken

Finn “karrigan” Andersen

Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer

Coach: Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz

Nicolas “Plopski” Zamora

Hampus Poser

Fredrik “REZ” Sterner

Linus “LNZ” Holtäng

Coach: Björn “THREAT” Pers

Fnatic

Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson

Ludvig “Brollan” Brolin

Jack “Jackinho” Mattsson

Alex McMeekin

William “mezii” Merriman

Coach: Jamie “keita” Hall

DBL Poney

Lucas “Lucky” Chastang

Alexandre “bodyy” Pianaro

Aurélien “afro” Drapier

Thomas “Djoko” Pavoni

Pierre “Ex3rcice” Bulinge

Coach: Matthieu “matHEND” Roquigny

Fiend

Kamen “bubble” Kostadinov

Simeon “dream3r” Ganev

Viktor “v1c7oR” Dyankov

Hristiyan “REDSTAR” Pironkov

Deyvid “h4rn” Benchev

Coach: Viltrex

SKADE

Georgi “SHiPZ” Grigorov

Denislav “dennyslaw” Dimitrov

Alex “Rainwaker” Petrov

Viktor “duplicate” Mitev

Kalin “KalubeR” Еrenditzov

Schedule

Wednesday, Sept. 29

12pm CT: BIG vs. mousesports

12pm CT: G2 vs. AURA

1:15pm CT: Complexity vs. Sinners

1:15pm CT: Astralis vs. Endpoint

1:15pm CT: Heroic vs. Movistar Riders

2:30pm CT: ENCE vs. Dignitas

2:30pm CT: OG vs. Sprout

2:30pm CT: Vitality vs. MAD Lions

3:45pm CT: FaZe vs. Fnatic

3:45pm CT: NiP vs. Fiend

3:45pm CT: DBL Poney vs. SKADE

Thursday, Sept. 30

12pm CT: Vitality vs. Sprout

12pm CT: ENCE vs. OG

12pm CT: Dignitas vs. MAD Lions

1:15pm CT: NiP vs. FaZe

1:15pm CT: Fnatic vs. DBL Poney

2:30pm CT: G2 vs. BIG

2:30pm CT: FPX vs. mousesports

3:45pm CT: Astralis vs. Movistar Riders

3:45pm CT: Complexity vs. Endpoint

3:45pm CT: Heroic vs. Sinners

Friday, Oct. 1

12pm CT: BIG vs. FPX

12pm CT: G2 vs. Copenhagen Flames

12pm CT: mousesports vs. AURA

1:15pm CT: Heroic vs. Astralis

1:15pm CT: Complexity vs. Movistar Riders

1:15pm CT: Sinners vs. Endpoint

2:30pm CT: Vitality vs. OG

2:30pm CT: ENCE vs. MAD Lions

3:45pm CT: NiP vs. SKADE

3:45pm CT: FaZe vs. DBL Poney

3:45pm CT: Fnatic vs. Fiend

Saturday, Oct. 2

12pm CT: Astralis vs. Complexity

12pm CT: Heroic vs. Endpoint

1:15pm CT: Vitality vs. ENCE

1:15pm CT: OG vs. Dignitas

2:30pm CT: Fnatic vs. NiP

2:30pm CT: FaZe vs. SKADE

3:45pm CT: G2 vs. FPX

3:45pm CT: mousesports vs. Copenhagen Flames

3:45pm CT: BIG vs. AURA

Sunday, Oct. 3