After Valve’s recent decision to disable the native demo recording feature in Counter-Strike 2, players have been left wondering how they can record their gameplay. There’s no official way to do it, but there are some alternative methods.

One is by using console commands, and the other is by using OBS.

How to record demos in CS2 using console commands:

Start a match: Begin your CS2 match as you normally would.

Begin your CS2 match as you normally would. Open the developer console : Once your match starts, open the game’s developer console.

: Once your match starts, open the game’s developer console. Enter the record command: Type in ‘record demoname’, replacing ‘demoname’ with a name you want for that recording.

Type in ‘record demoname’, replacing ‘demoname’ with a name you want for that recording. End the recording: When you want to stop the recording, simply type ‘stop’ in the console. Some players have reported bugs when using this method. To avoid potential issues, start recording only after the warmup period ends.

How to record demos in CS2 using OBS:

Download and install OBS : If you haven’t already, download OBS from their official website and install it.

: If you haven’t already, download OBS from their official website and install it. Run the auto-configuration wizard: When you first open OBS, run the auto-configuration Wizard. This will help OBS determine the best settings for your system.

When you first open OBS, run the auto-configuration Wizard. This will help OBS determine the best settings for your system. Set up audio devices: By default, OBS will capture your desktop audio and microphone. Ensure the correct devices are selected under Settings -> Audio.

By default, OBS will capture your desktop audio and microphone. Ensure the correct devices are selected under Settings -> Audio. Add video sources : In OBS, you’ll need to add a source to capture video. Click on the + sign in the ‘Sources’ box and choose the appropriate source. For CS2, you might want to select Game Capture or Window Capture.

: In OBS, you’ll need to add a source to capture video. Click on the + sign in the ‘Sources’ box and choose the appropriate source. For CS2, you might want to select Game Capture or Window Capture. Start recording: Once everything is set up, click on Start Recording in OBS. When you’re done, click Stop Recording.

It’s important to note that while the console command method directly records gameplay within CS2, using OBS or other third-party software might impact performance, especially if your PC is on the lower end of the recommended specifications.

