How to fix ‘unable to establish a connection with the game server’ error in CS2

Counter-Strike 2 has an impressive uptime, but there will be moments when you might be unable to establish a connection with the game server. When this error pops up, accessing CS2’s matchmaking services becomes impossible.

Recommended Videos

Unless you’re playing in a LAN party, you’ll need CS2’s game servers to be on their best behavior. The game servers are responsible for some of the most vital features of CS2, including matchmaking and other online services, as well as friend lists and communication.

Why does the “unable to establish a connection with the game server” error appear in CS2?

Show me those servers. Image via Valve

The “unable to establish a connection with the game server” error in CS2 can appear because of server outages or local internet problems. This error can also prevent players from joining custom game lobbies, so you must fix it to enjoy the best of CS2.

Luckily for players, it’s relatively easy to troubleshoot for both scenarios. Whenever I get similar errors in CS2, I usually try to pinpoint what exactly might have gone wrong first.

How do you fix the “unable to establish a connection with the game server” error in CS2?

Fix it gain access to the game servers again. Screengrab via Valve.

The best fixes for the “unable to establish a connection with the game server” error in CS2 are as follows:

Disabling your VPN

Changing your DNS servers

Many users reported on CS2’s subreddit how they could fix the “can’t establish connecting to game server error” by turning off their VPNs. But before you start troubleshooting, it’s essential to check CS2’s server status. If there’s a server outage, you’ll need to wait for them to come back online. This step can save you from attempting unnecessary fixes. Additionally, consider restarting your router to ensure everything’s working fine on your end.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more