How to change your region in CS2

When you’re playing an FPS game like CS:GO or Counter Strike 2, you need to take and use every advantage you can get, including the ping. There are two factors you need to take into account when trying to fix your ping, your region and Internet connectivity. In CS:GO you could change your region and fix your ping, but what about CS2?

In most games, changing your region will cost you a pretty penny and it is normally offered in the cash shop. This is a neat feature, especially if you have to move or there are other life circumstances.

So, here’s how you can change your region in CS2.

Can you change your region in CS2?

Unfortunately, you can’t change regions in CS2 and you’ll be stuck playing the game with players in your region.

In CS:GO, players used a nifty VPN trick to change their region to reduce the lag spikes and high ping. This option won’t be available in CS2, but it’s a good thing, especially because you won’t struggle to communicate with your teammates.

Can you play with players from other regions in CS2?

There’s a nifty trick you can try to play with players from other regions. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to break the system is to increase your maximum acceptable ping while you’re looking for a match, and there’s a chance you might get in the same lobby as players from other regions.

To do that, navigate to Options by clicking the wheel button in the main menu. Select Game and increase your ping under the Max Acceptable Matchmaking Ping. Increase this by moving your mouse to the right, and this could put players from other regions in your game.

It’s important to note that this trick doesn’t guarantee you will play with players from other regions, but only increases your chances.

All regions in CS2

Although Valve didn’t officially reveal all regions represented in CS2, it’s safe to that the game will follow t CS:GO and there will be seven regions in total:

Africa

Asia

Australia

China

Europe

North America

South America

Can you choose your region in CS2?

No, you can’t choose your region in CS2, although players would love that. It’s likely that CS2 will follow CS:GO’s footsteps and you’ll immediately be assigned a region based on your Steam account information. So, just enjoy the ride.

