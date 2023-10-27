‘Hope it’s a joke’: Counter-Strike world in uproar after s1mple pauses CS2 career

What did we just wake up to?

It’s not every day the best player in the world takes a break, but today Counter-Strike’s G.O.A.T is taking a step back from professional play. Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev announced his intention to take some time off from Counter-Strike 2 for the foreseeable future, and as expected, it has caused an avalanche of community reactions and thoughts.

This bombshell is likely to set off a chain reaction in the CS2 esports scene, and the community knows it. From genuine shock to many theorizing where various top players end up after what should be a massive player shuffle, the player base seemingly doesn’t know what to do with the information.

Some players hoped the whole announcement was a joke on social media. However, countless fans flocked to offer s1mple praise, and wish him well as he hung up his mouse for the interim.

So what’s next, time to take break as I wanted but that’s only half of story

Need to fix documents and take care of other people in my life

About switching to other org : never thought about it but would be interesting to see offers, maybe on rifle since awp a bit not impactful… — Sasha (@s1mpleO) October 26, 2023

The fact s1mple mentioned a potential shift to another organization baffled a large portion of fans. People claimed they had to “read it twice” as the name synonymous with Natus Vincere’s CS roster tossed a line in the water for other teams to take the bait.

The Saudi-owned Falcons org-name appeared multiple times in response to s1mple’s Oct. 26 tweet. With rumors surrounding other high-profile players and the PIF-sponsored org, s1mple’s choice to drop NAVI couldn’t have come at a better time for a portion of fans.

Players also pointed out Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen’s unfortunate luck. The Finnish IGL likely signed onto NAVI knowing s1mple would be a rock in this team, but after just four months and less than 50 maps, his best player is already out the door.

Esports talent across the globe wished s1mple good fortune in his time off. CS2 talent like Moses and Banks shared they were eagerly awaiting his return, alongside a collection of best wishes from fans.

As of right now, s1mple hasn’t revealed how long he’ll be out of action. The community will likely be waiting with bated breath for the day we find out what jersey he dons upon his return.

