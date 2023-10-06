CS2 streamer claims Saudi organization is targeting NiKo, m0NESY, and Twistzz for 2024

KRL, a known CS2 streamer hailing from France, claimed today that Falcons is aiming to build a superteam with G2’s superstar duo NiKo and m0NESY and FaZe Clan’s headshot machine Twistzz for 2024.

Although it might sound weird that a streamer is digging into possible roster changes, KRL has great insight at least on the French scene and has successfully leaked rosters in the past. It’s also not a secret that Falcons is expected to splash money to assemble a superteam for CS2.

Sources: Falcons aim to build a super team in 2024, targeting NiKo, m0NESY, and Twistzz. pic.twitter.com/8yfXq8Z8hd — KRL (@KRL_STREAM) October 6, 2023

The Saudi esports organization recently secured the services of five-time CS:GO Major champion zonic to oversee the CS2 team alongside Lars Robl, the head of performance who worked with him at Astralis and Vitality.

The fact that they’re leaving Vitality, who’s currently the reigning Major champions and the best team in the world, to join Falcons, a team that’s never won a LAN tournament or participated in a Major, has many people believing that zonic and Robl will have an unlimited budget for 2024.

Though zonic said in an interview with Dexerto that he’s not looking to tear Falcons’ current team apart, he was adamant that the goal is building the best team in the world.

“Falcons mean business when it comes to establishing this as the number-one team in the world, and that is also part of the excitement and the challenge that I have,” zonic told Dexerto. “I’m not joining an existing project with the best players out there. I’m joining a team where my only task is to become the best in the world. How I do it is up to me and Lars.”

NiKo and m0NESY are the key parts of the G2 team that won the BLAST Premier World Final in December 2022, IEM Katowice in February, and IEM Cologne in August.

Twistzz, on the other hand, was a part of Liquid’s magical Intel Grand Slam run in 2019 and also helped FaZe secure an Intel Grand Slam in 2023, on top of winning the PGL Antwerp Major in May 2022.

This trio, without any doubt, would be capable of taking any team in the world all the way to the top 10 and contend for titles. Signing them would be quite a statement for Falcons, but I’ll only believe it when I see it given how expensive it’d likely be to acquire these three players.

