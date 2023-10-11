Hilarious CS2 visual bug pays homage to the King of Pop in the weirdest way

As if the already long list of hilarious visual bugs weren’t enough, Counter-Strike 2 players have discovered an amusing movement glitch after the Oct. 10 update, letting them show off King of Pop Michael Jackson’s iconic glide and leave their enemies astonished.

In a Reddit post dated Oct. 10, a user named u/thekappa27 gave us a glimpse of the Michael Jackson peek in CS2, leaving the community in splits. The clip shows a player scoping in, and shortly after, an enemy appears in the scope leaning with the upper half of the body ahead of their legs. Guess who won the fight?

Of course, it’s none other than our beloved MJ.

The move was so perfect that one player called the enemy who performed it a “Smooth Criminal,” referring to one of MJ’s most iconic compositions. Of course, the community chimed in. “Ok, this one is the worst one yet, but I can’t stop laughing,” another popular comment read, reminding us of all the bizarre CS2 movement glitches we’ve encountered.

If you’re wondering how to perform the Smooth Criminal or Michael Jackson peek in CS2, we’ve got you covered. According to players who could replicate the bug, it happens when you run at full speed with an AWP and scope in suddenly. It’s a visual glitch and may not happen every time you try it. You also can’t replicate it with any other weapon but the AWP.

That said, a player named u/DarkStunter on Reddit discovered that you can consistently perform the Michael Jackson peek with an analog keyboard.

Valve hasn’t yet acknowledged the bug’s presence, but it should be fixed in an upcoming patch. Interestingly, not many players want the Michael Jackson peek gone from CS2 because it’s incredibly wholesome. “Glitch so good I can’t even be mad,” one player said, and we wholeheartedly agree.

If you ask me, I’d enjoy being a ‘smooth criminal’ against my enemies before Valve removes Michael Jackson from CS2. Hee hee.

