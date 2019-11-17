Heroic win DreamHack Open Atlanta 2019

After taking down Sprout 2-0 in the DreamHack Open Atlanta grand finals today, Heroic have been crowned the CS:GO champions.

Heroic controlled both maps of the series. They won Train by 16-9 and Inferno by 16-10 to finalize their win streak for all six maps they played during the tournament.

DreamHack Counter-Strike on Twitter THEY DO IT! @Heroicgg win the GRAND FINAL 2-0! They are THE #DHOpen Atlanta 2019 Champion! 🌟🤩 https://t.co/p00vWpPgOx

Casper “cadiaN” Møller, who struggled earlier this year with North, is having quite a resurgence in his career and stood as one of the best players in the tournament. The AWPer had a 1.29 rating across six maps and was by far the most dominant player in the grand finals after he finished with 50 kills and only 16 deaths.

This is Heroic’s first trophy since they changed the majority of their roster in August. The veteran Marco “snappi” Pfeiffer led the squad after Benjamin “blameF” Bremer left to play for Complexity in North America.

With today’s win under their belt, the trick for Heroic is to play better at bigger LAN events. They made some good runs while they had blameF, Adam Friberg, and Niels Christian “NaToSaphiX” Sillassen. But that team never advanced to the playoffs.

The Danes will take $50,000 home for winning DreamHack Open Atlanta and will also be granted a slot in a DreamHack Masters tournament in the future.

Heroic don’t have any matches scheduled for the weeks to come. Sprout, on the other hand, will return to the server next Wednesday, Nov. 20 for European Champions Cup.