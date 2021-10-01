Heroic, Virtus Pro invited for BLAST Premier Fall Showdown

There are two spots for the BLAST Premier Fall Finals on the line.

The team list for BLAST Premier Fall Showdown has been completed after the tournament organizer revealed it has invited Heroic and Virtus Pro for the event, set to run from Oct. 12 to 17.

The BLAST Premier Fall Showdown features 16 team CS:GO teams in total and will give two spots at the $425,000 Fall Final in November, which will be held on LAN at the Copenhagen Royal Arena in Denmark. Heroic and VP, ranked sixth and eighth in the world respectively according to HLTV’s ranking, will be some of the favorites to grab these spots alongside other heavy contenders like G2, Team Liquid, and OG.

Your BLAST Premier Fall Showdown…



⚡️ Line-Up: LOCKED

⚡️ Seeding: CONFIRMED

⚡️ Status: STACKED



12.10 – 17.10 #BLASTPremier pic.twitter.com/l3Q69VJso5 — BLAST Premier 💥 #LetTheBattleBegin (@BLASTPremier) October 1, 2021

The tournament will use a single-elimination bracket and all matches will be played as best-of-three series. The rest of the teams are Complexity, Fiend, Dignitas, paiN Gaming, Evil Geniuses, MAD Lions, Movistar Riders, 9z, MIBR, POGGERZ, and Lynn Vision. Apart from the two spots at the $425,000 Fall Final, the Showdown has a $162,500 prize pool up for grabs.

BLAST has also revealed the bracket for the event, which will see coldzera play against MIBR, an organization he played for in the past. All the matchups are listed below.

Oct. 12

5:30am CT: Heroic vs. POGGERS

8:30am CT: Fiend vs. Dignitas

11:30am CT: Complexity vs. MIBR

Oct. 13

5:30am CT: G2 vs. Lynn Vision

8:30am CT: OG vs. paiN

11:30am CT: EG vs. MAD Lions

Oct. 14