Heroic becomes a member team of BLAST Premier

Heroic has joined the BLAST Premier Member Team after buying the spot previously owned by Immortals Gaming Club, the organization revealed today.

Thus, MIBR, which is owned by the IGC, won’t be directly invited to BLAST Premier tournaments from now on. Instead, Heroic will be invited. Nevertheless, BLAST ensures that teams that are not partnered with them will still have plenty of opportunities to compete in standout events.

We are excited to contribute to further developing this amazing tournament circuit and to bringing more Heroic action to the big stage.



“We’re delighted to welcome on board Heroic, they’ve proven through their performances on the server over the last few years, that they belong alongside the world’s elite of Counter-Strike,” Charlotte Kenny, the managing director of BLAST Premier said.

Currently, Heroic stand out in the CS:GO ecosystem as one of the best teams in the world. The Danish team sit in fifth place in the HLTV.org ranking. In recent months, they reached the semifinals of tournaments like IEM Katowice 2022 and PGL Stockholm Major 2021. Most recently, the team went 3-0 in the European Regional Major Ranking (RMR) A, therefore claiming the Legends spot at the upcoming PGL Antwerp CS:GO Major.

“Our entry into BLAST Premier provides us with a unique position alongside the biggest brands in our industry, and a platform for collaborative growth that we strongly

believe in,” Joachim Haraldsen, the CEO of Heroic said.

Heroic join 11 other Partner Teams of BLAST Premier, including Natus Vincere, Team Liquid, G2 Esports, and OG. Most of them have been partnered with the tournament’s organizer since the reconstruction of BLAST’s ecosystem in late 2019, with the expectation of BIG, who acquired the slot previously held by 100 Thieves.

Earlier this week, BLAST also announced that the BLAST Premier Spring Finals are heading to Lisbon, Portugal.