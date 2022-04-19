BLAST Premier Spring Final to be held in Lisbon

The BLAST Premier Spring Final will be hosted in Lisbon, Portugal, the organizers unveiled today.

This will mark the return of BLAST tournaments to the capital of Portugal, since one of the BLAST Pro Series events took place in the Altice Arena there in 2018. In the same venue, the BLAST Premier Spring Final will be held. The tickets for the tournament are yet to be made available.

In 2019 we made a promise during our São Paulo show.



Three years later, in June, we're keeping our word… Lisbon, we're coming for you.



BLAST Spring Final Lisbon 2022 💥💥💥#BLASTPremier pic.twitter.com/m6f3eh2d47 — 🇵🇹🇵🇹🇵🇹 BLAST Premier 💥 (@BLASTPremier) April 19, 2022

Six of the eight teams that will compete in Lisbon have already been decided. Natus Vincere, OG, FaZe Clan, G2 Esports, Team Vitality, and BIG qualified through the Spring Groups in January and April. Two more spots are up for grabs—one for European and one for the North American representative. The Spring Showdowns, which will determine the last participants for the Final, will start on April 27.

Much will be at stake in the BLAST Premier Spring Final. The winner will directly qualify for the World Final, which is scheduled for December. The victors will also earn a lion’s share of a $425,000 prize pool.

The tournament in Lisbon is planned to take place from June 15 to 19. It will feature a popular format in CS:GO, with eight teams being divided into two groups. There, the participants will compete in a double-elimination format, with the top three teams advancing to the playoffs. The best teams in their groups, naturally, will claim a spot directly in the semifinals.