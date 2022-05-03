Here’s the schedule for PGL Antwerp CS:GO Major

You don't want to miss out on the action.

PGL has unveiled the full schedule for the Antwerp CS:GO Major, the first Valve-sponsored tournament of 2022.

The $1 million event will be played in Antwerp, Belgium from May 9 to 22 and feature three different stages. The 16 Challengers and Contenders teams start the competition in the Challengers stage and the top eight advance to the Legends stage, where the eight teams with Legend status will be waiting.

These two stages use a Swiss system format that lasts four days each. The Challengers and Legends stage has best-one-matches and best-of-three series. The latter is used only for advancement and elimination games. Teams need to win three matches to progress and need to lose three to be knocked out of the event.

The top eight teams from the Legends stage qualify for the Champions stage, the competition’s single-bracket playoffs. This last stage will run from May 19 to 22 at the Antwerps Sportpaleis arena in front of a live crowd. All Champions stage matches are best-of-three series.

Here is the complete schedule for PGL Antwerp Major.

Schedule

Monday, May 9 (Start of Challengers Stage)

All times are CT and susceptible to delays.

5am: Vitality vs. Complexity

5am: Bad News Eagles vs. Eternal Fire

6:15am: G2 vs. Liquid

6:15am: forZe vs. Renegades

7:30am: Astralis vs. IHC

7:30am: Spirit vs. Imperial

8:45am: Outsiders vs. MIBR

8:45am: ENCE vs. 9z

10am: First 1-0 match

10am: First 0-1 match

11:15am: Second 1-0 match

11:15am: Second 0-1 match

12:30pm: Third 1-0 match

12:30pm: Third 0-1 match

1:45pm: Fourth 1-0 match

1:45pm: Fourth 0-1 match

Tuesday, May 10

5am: First 1-1 match

5am: Second 1-1 match

6:15am: Third 1-1 match

6:15am: Fourth 1-1 match

7:30am: First 2-0 match

7:30am: First 0-2 match

11:15am: Second 2-0 match

11:15am: Second 0-2 match

Wednesday, May 11

5am: First 2-1 match

5am: First 1-2 match

8:45am: Second 2-1 match

8:45am: Second 1-2 match

12:30pm: Third 2-1 match

12:30pm: Third 1-2 match

Thursday, May 12 (End of Challengers Stage)

5am: First 2-2 match

8:45am: Second 2-2 match

10:30am: Third 2-2 match

Saturday, May 14 (Start of Legends Stage)

5am: TBD vs. TBD

5am: TBD vs. TBD

6:15am: TBD vs. TBD

6:15am: TBD vs. TBD

7:30am: TBD vs. TBD

7:30am: TBD vs. TBD

8:45am: TBD vs. TBD

8:45am: TBD vs. TBD

10am: First 1-0 match

10am: First 0-1 match

11:15am: Second 1-0 match

11:15am: Second 0-1 match

12:30pm: Third 1-0 match

12:30pm: Third 0-1 match

1:45pm: Fourth 1-0 match

1:45pm: Fourth 0-1 match

Sunday, May 15

5am: First 1-1 match

5am: Second 1-1 match

6:15am: Third 1-1 match

6:15am: Fourth 1-1 match

7:30am: First 2-0 match

7:30am: First 0-2 match

11:15am: Second 2-0 match

11:15am: Second 0-2 match

Monday, May 16

5am: First 2-1 match

5am: First 1-2 match

8:45am: Second 2-1 match

8:45am: Second 1-2 match

12:30pm: Third 2-1 match

12:30pm: Third 1-2 match

Tuesday, May 17 (End of Legends Stage)

5am: First 2-2 match

8:45am: Second 2-2 match

10:30am: Third 2-2 match

Thursday, May 19 (Start of Champions Stage)

9:30am: First quarterfinal

1pm: Second quarterfinal

Friday, May 20

9:30am: Third quarterfinal

1pm: Fourth quarterfinal

Saturday, May 21

9:30am: First semifinal

1pm: Second semifinal

Sunday, May 22 (End of Champions Stage)