In place of DreamHack Masters Jönköping, which was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, 32 teams across four regions are competing in an online regional competition for a total of $300,000.

Europe features the most team at 16, while North America boasts eight teams, and Asia and Oceania are both four-team events. The European and North American events began with round-robin group play May 19, but the Asian and Oceanic tournaments will begin in early June with a double-elimination bracket format.

Winners of the European event will receive receive $54,000 of the $160,000 regional prize pool in addition to 400 ESL Pro Tour points. The top teams in North America, Asia, and Oceania will earn $40,000, $10,000, and $10,000, respectively.

Here are the standings for the DreamHack Masters Spring 2020.

North America

Group A

Team Match Record Round Record Group Points Chaos Esports Club 1-0 36-40 3 FURIA Esports 0-0 0-0 0 MIBR 0-0 0-0 0 Team Liquid 0-0 40-36 0

Group B

Team Match Record Round Record Group Points 100 Thieves 0-0 0-0 0-0 Cloud9 0-0 0-0 0-0 Evil Geniuses 0-0 0-0 0-0 Gen.G 0-0 0-0 0-0

Europe

Group A

Team Match Record Round Record Group Points Astralis 1-0 35-30 3 North 1-0 40-40 3 G2 Esports 0-1 40-40 0 Heroic 0-1 30-35 0

Group B

Team Match Record Round Record Group Points BIG 0-0 0-0 0-0 Complexity Gaming 0-0 0-0 0-0 MAD Lions 0-0 0-0 0-0 mousesports 0-0 0-0 0-0

Group C

Team Match Record Round Record Group Points FaZe Clan 0-0 0-0 0-0 Fnatic 0-0 0-0 0-0 GODSENT 0-0 0-0 0-0 Team Spirit 0-0 0-0 0-0

Group D

Team Match Record Round Record Group Points ENCE 0-0 0-0 0-0 Na’Vi 0-0 0-0 0-0 Ninjas in Pyjamas 0-0 0-0 0-0 Team Vitality 0-0 0-0 0-0

Asia

Winners bracket semifinals

TYLOO vs. Beyond Esports (June 2)

ViCi Gaming vs. Lucid Dream (June 2)

Oceania

Winners bracket semifinals

ORDER vs. Avant Gaming (June 3)

Renegades vs. Chiefs Esports Club (June 3)

This article will be updated after each day of play throughout DreamHack Masters Spring 2020.