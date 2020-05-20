Here are the DreamHack Masters Spring 2020 standings

Keep up with all four regional competitions.

In place of DreamHack Masters Jönköping, which was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, 32 teams across four regions are competing in an online regional competition for a total of $300,000.

Europe features the most team at 16, while North America boasts eight teams, and Asia and Oceania are both four-team events. The European and North American events began with round-robin group play May 19, but the Asian and Oceanic tournaments will begin in early June with a double-elimination bracket format.

Winners of the European event will receive receive $54,000 of the $160,000 regional prize pool in addition to 400 ESL Pro Tour points. The top teams in North America, Asia, and Oceania will earn $40,000, $10,000, and $10,000, respectively.

Here are the standings for the DreamHack Masters Spring 2020.

North America

Group A

TeamMatch RecordRound RecordGroup Points
Chaos Esports Club1-036-403
FURIA Esports0-00-00
MIBR0-00-00
Team Liquid0-040-360

Group B

TeamMatch RecordRound RecordGroup Points
100 Thieves0-00-00-0
Cloud90-00-00-0
Evil Geniuses0-00-00-0
Gen.G0-00-00-0

Europe

Group A

TeamMatch RecordRound RecordGroup Points
Astralis1-035-303
North1-040-403
G2 Esports0-140-400
Heroic0-130-350

Group B

TeamMatch RecordRound RecordGroup Points
BIG0-00-00-0
Complexity Gaming0-00-00-0
MAD Lions0-00-00-0
mousesports0-00-00-0

Group C

TeamMatch RecordRound RecordGroup Points
FaZe Clan0-00-00-0
Fnatic0-00-00-0
GODSENT0-00-00-0
Team Spirit0-00-00-0

Group D

TeamMatch RecordRound RecordGroup Points
ENCE0-00-00-0
Na’Vi0-00-00-0
Ninjas in Pyjamas0-00-00-0
Team Vitality0-00-00-0

Asia

Winners bracket semifinals

  • TYLOO vs. Beyond Esports (June 2)
  • ViCi Gaming vs. Lucid Dream (June 2)

Oceania

Winners bracket semifinals

  • ORDER vs. Avant Gaming (June 3)
  • Renegades vs. Chiefs Esports Club (June 3)

This article will be updated after each day of play throughout DreamHack Masters Spring 2020.