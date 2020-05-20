In place of DreamHack Masters Jönköping, which was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, 32 teams across four regions are competing in an online regional competition for a total of $300,000.
Europe features the most team at 16, while North America boasts eight teams, and Asia and Oceania are both four-team events. The European and North American events began with round-robin group play May 19, but the Asian and Oceanic tournaments will begin in early June with a double-elimination bracket format.
Winners of the European event will receive receive $54,000 of the $160,000 regional prize pool in addition to 400 ESL Pro Tour points. The top teams in North America, Asia, and Oceania will earn $40,000, $10,000, and $10,000, respectively.
Here are the standings for the DreamHack Masters Spring 2020.
North America
Group A
|Team
|Match Record
|Round Record
|Group Points
|Chaos Esports Club
|1-0
|36-40
|3
|FURIA Esports
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|MIBR
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|Team Liquid
|0-0
|40-36
|0
Group B
|Team
|Match Record
|Round Record
|Group Points
|100 Thieves
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Cloud9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Evil Geniuses
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Gen.G
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Europe
Group A
|Team
|Match Record
|Round Record
|Group Points
|Astralis
|1-0
|35-30
|3
|North
|1-0
|40-40
|3
|G2 Esports
|0-1
|40-40
|0
|Heroic
|0-1
|30-35
|0
Group B
|Team
|Match Record
|Round Record
|Group Points
|BIG
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Complexity Gaming
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|MAD Lions
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|mousesports
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Group C
|Team
|Match Record
|Round Record
|Group Points
|FaZe Clan
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Fnatic
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|GODSENT
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Team Spirit
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Group D
|Team
|Match Record
|Round Record
|Group Points
|ENCE
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Na’Vi
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Ninjas in Pyjamas
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Team Vitality
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Asia
Winners bracket semifinals
- TYLOO vs. Beyond Esports (June 2)
- ViCi Gaming vs. Lucid Dream (June 2)
Oceania
Winners bracket semifinals
- ORDER vs. Avant Gaming (June 3)
- Renegades vs. Chiefs Esports Club (June 3)
This article will be updated after each day of play throughout DreamHack Masters Spring 2020.