How to watch DreamHack Masters Spring 2020: Europe

Don't miss it.

Photo via DreamHack

DreamHack is bringing 16 of the best teams in European Counter-Strike together for a one-month $160,000 tournament.

This year’s DreamHack Masters Spring includes a star-studded lineup with Astralis, Natus Vincere, FaZe Clan, and more. The tournament is simply stacked.

Contrary to previous years, DreamHack Masters Spring will take place online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This shouldn’t diminish the high level of competition, though.

Here’s everything you need to know about DreamHack Masters Spring 2020, including the format, teams, schedule, and streaming options.

Format

  • Group stage:
    • Four round-robin format groups.
    • Each group has four teams.
    • All matches are best-of-three.
    • Group winners advance to the upper bracket.
    • Second and third-place teams from groups proceed to the lower bracket.
  • Playoffs:
    • Double-elimination bracket.
    • All matches are best-of-three.
    • Grand final is best-of-five.
    • The team from the upper bracket will have a one map advantage going into the grand finals.

Teams

Astralis (invited)

  • device
  • duphreeh
  • Xyp9x
  • Magisk
  • JUGi
  • Coach: Zonic

Complexity Gaming (invited)

  • oBo
  • blameF
  • RUSH
  • k0nfig
  • poizon
  • Coach: keita

ENCE (invited)

  • allu
  • sergej
  • Aerial
  • suNny
  • Jamppi
  • Coach: Twista

FaZe Clan (invited)

  • rain
  • Niko
  • olofmeister
  • coldzera
  • broky
  • Coach: YNk

Fnatic (invited)

  • KRIMZ
  • JW
  • Brollan
  • flusha
  • Golden
  • Coach: Samuelsson

G2 Esports (invited)

  • kennyS
  • JaCkz
  • AmaNEk
  • nexa
  • huNter-
  • Coach: maLeK

Heroic (invited)

  • stavn
  • b0RUP
  • cadiaN
  • TeSeS
  • niko
  • Coach: HUNDEN

Mad Lions (invited)

  • acoR
  • sjuush
  • Bubzki
  • roeJ
  • AcilioN
  • Coach: peacemaker

mousesports (invited)

  • chrisJ
  • ropz
  • karrigan
  • woxic
  • frozen
  • Coach: Rejin

Natus Vincere (invited)

  • flamie
  • s1mple
  • electronic
  • Boombl4
  • Perfecto
  • B1ad3

North (invited)

  • aizy
  • gade
  • cajunb
  • MSL
  • kristou
  • Coach: Jumpy

Ninjas in Pyjamas (invited)

  • REZ
  • Lekr0
  • Plopski
  • twist
  • nawwk
  • Coach: THREAT

Team Vitality (invited)

  • apEX
  • RpK
  • ZywOo
  • shox
  • misutaaa
  • Coach: XTQZZZ

GODSENT (closed qualifer)

  • kRYSTAL
  • Maikelele
  • STYKO
  • zehN
  • maden
  • Coach: Devilwalk

Team Spirit (closed qualifer)

  • somedieyoung
  • chopper
  • iDISBALNCE
  • mir
  • magixx
  • Coach: Certus

BIG (DreamHack Open Leipzig 2020)

  • tabseN
  • tiziaN
  • XANTARES
  • syrsoN
  • k1to
  • Coach: tow b

Schedule

The group stage of DreamHack Masters Spring 2020 kicks off today at 7am CT. Three best-of-three matches will t be played per day through May 30.

The playoffs begin on June 8, with the grand finals concluding a week later on June 14.

Where to watch

The best place to watch the tournament is on DreamHack’s official Counter-Strike Twitch broadcast. There, you can find commentary from Hugo Byron, JustHarry, launders, and Scrawny, with analysis from vENdetta, Pimp, potter, and bleh.