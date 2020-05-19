How to watch DreamHack Masters Spring 2020: Europe

DreamHack is bringing 16 of the best teams in European Counter-Strike together for a one-month $160,000 tournament.

This year’s DreamHack Masters Spring includes a star-studded lineup with Astralis, Natus Vincere, FaZe Clan, and more. The tournament is simply stacked.

Contrary to previous years, DreamHack Masters Spring will take place online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This shouldn’t diminish the high level of competition, though.

Here’s everything you need to know about DreamHack Masters Spring 2020, including the format, teams, schedule, and streaming options.

Format

Group stage: Four round-robin format groups. Each group has four teams. All matches are best-of-three. Group winners advance to the upper bracket. Second and third-place teams from groups proceed to the lower bracket.

Playoffs: Double-elimination bracket. All matches are best-of-three. Grand final is best-of-five. The team from the upper bracket will have a one map advantage going into the grand finals.



Teams

Astralis (invited)

device

duphreeh

Xyp9x

Magisk

JUGi

Coach: Zonic

Complexity Gaming (invited)

oBo

blameF

RUSH

k0nfig

poizon

Coach: keita

ENCE (invited)

allu

sergej

Aerial

suNny

Jamppi

Coach: Twista

FaZe Clan (invited)

rain

Niko

olofmeister

coldzera

broky

Coach: YNk

Fnatic (invited)

KRIMZ

JW

Brollan

flusha

Golden

Coach: Samuelsson

G2 Esports (invited)

kennyS

JaCkz

AmaNEk

nexa

huNter-

Coach: maLeK

Heroic (invited)

stavn

b0RUP

cadiaN

TeSeS

niko

Coach: HUNDEN

Mad Lions (invited)

acoR

sjuush

Bubzki

roeJ

AcilioN

Coach: peacemaker

mousesports (invited)

chrisJ

ropz

karrigan

woxic

frozen

Coach: Rejin

Natus Vincere (invited)

flamie

s1mple

electronic

Boombl4

Perfecto

B1ad3

North (invited)

aizy

gade

cajunb

MSL

kristou

Coach: Jumpy

Ninjas in Pyjamas (invited)

REZ

Lekr0

Plopski

twist

nawwk

Coach: THREAT

Team Vitality (invited)

apEX

RpK

ZywOo

shox

misutaaa

Coach: XTQZZZ

GODSENT (closed qualifer)

kRYSTAL

Maikelele

STYKO

zehN

maden

Coach: Devilwalk

Team Spirit (closed qualifer)

somedieyoung

chopper

iDISBALNCE

mir

magixx

Coach: Certus

BIG (DreamHack Open Leipzig 2020)

tabseN

tiziaN

XANTARES

syrsoN

k1to

Coach: tow b

Schedule

The group stage of DreamHack Masters Spring 2020 kicks off today at 7am CT. Three best-of-three matches will t be played per day through May 30.

The playoffs begin on June 8, with the grand finals concluding a week later on June 14.

Where to watch

The best place to watch the tournament is on DreamHack’s official Counter-Strike Twitch broadcast. There, you can find commentary from Hugo Byron, JustHarry, launders, and Scrawny, with analysis from vENdetta, Pimp, potter, and bleh.