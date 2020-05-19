How to watch DreamHack Masters Spring 2020: Europe

DreamHack is bringing 16 of the best teams in European Counter-Strike together for a one-month $160,000 tournament.
This year’s DreamHack Masters Spring includes a star-studded lineup with Astralis, Natus Vincere, FaZe Clan, and more. The tournament is simply stacked.
Contrary to previous years, DreamHack Masters Spring will take place online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This shouldn’t diminish the high level of competition, though.
Here’s everything you need to know about DreamHack Masters Spring 2020, including the format, teams, schedule, and streaming options.
Format
- Group stage:
- Four round-robin format groups.
- Each group has four teams.
- All matches are best-of-three.
- Group winners advance to the upper bracket.
- Second and third-place teams from groups proceed to the lower bracket.
- Playoffs:
- Double-elimination bracket.
- All matches are best-of-three.
- Grand final is best-of-five.
- The team from the upper bracket will have a one map advantage going into the grand finals.
Teams
Astralis (invited)
- device
- duphreeh
- Xyp9x
- Magisk
- JUGi
- Coach: Zonic
Complexity Gaming (invited)
- oBo
- blameF
- RUSH
- k0nfig
- poizon
- Coach: keita
ENCE (invited)
- allu
- sergej
- Aerial
- suNny
- Jamppi
- Coach: Twista
FaZe Clan (invited)
- rain
- Niko
- olofmeister
- coldzera
- broky
- Coach: YNk
Fnatic (invited)
- KRIMZ
- JW
- Brollan
- flusha
- Golden
- Coach: Samuelsson
G2 Esports (invited)
- kennyS
- JaCkz
- AmaNEk
- nexa
- huNter-
- Coach: maLeK
Heroic (invited)
- stavn
- b0RUP
- cadiaN
- TeSeS
- niko
- Coach: HUNDEN
Mad Lions (invited)
- acoR
- sjuush
- Bubzki
- roeJ
- AcilioN
- Coach: peacemaker
mousesports (invited)
- chrisJ
- ropz
- karrigan
- woxic
- frozen
- Coach: Rejin
Natus Vincere (invited)
- flamie
- s1mple
- electronic
- Boombl4
- Perfecto
- B1ad3
North (invited)
- aizy
- gade
- cajunb
- MSL
- kristou
- Coach: Jumpy
Ninjas in Pyjamas (invited)
- REZ
- Lekr0
- Plopski
- twist
- nawwk
- Coach: THREAT
Team Vitality (invited)
- apEX
- RpK
- ZywOo
- shox
- misutaaa
- Coach: XTQZZZ
GODSENT (closed qualifer)
- kRYSTAL
- Maikelele
- STYKO
- zehN
- maden
- Coach: Devilwalk
Team Spirit (closed qualifer)
- somedieyoung
- chopper
- iDISBALNCE
- mir
- magixx
- Coach: Certus
BIG (DreamHack Open Leipzig 2020)
- tabseN
- tiziaN
- XANTARES
- syrsoN
- k1to
- Coach: tow b
Schedule
The group stage of DreamHack Masters Spring 2020 kicks off today at 7am CT. Three best-of-three matches will t be played per day through May 30.
The playoffs begin on June 8, with the grand finals concluding a week later on June 14.
Where to watch
The best place to watch the tournament is on DreamHack’s official Counter-Strike Twitch broadcast. There, you can find commentary from Hugo Byron, JustHarry, launders, and Scrawny, with analysis from vENdetta, Pimp, potter, and bleh.