Here are all of CS:GO’s Dreams and Nightmares skins

Check out all the new skins.

The newest CS:GO case, Dreams and Nightmares, features 17 weapon skins made by community designers.

As the name suggests, the skins feature dreamy and psychedelic aesthetics. Most of the popular weapons in the game, including the AK-47, M4A1-S, and USP-S, received a new look, with a few exceptions.

The Dreams and Nightmares case is the first case to join the game in over half a year. Snakebite, the previous case, was added in May 2021.

Here are all the new CS:GO skins available in the Dreams and Nightmares case.

All images via Valve